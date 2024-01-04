Is There An Opportunity With Wacker Neuson SE's (ETR:WAC) 41% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Wacker Neuson fair value estimate is €29.96

Wacker Neuson's €17.58 share price signals that it might be 41% undervalued

Analyst price target for WAC is €26.38 which is 12% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Wacker Neuson

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €158.9m €144.9m €136.4m €131.1m €127.6m €125.5m €124.2m €123.4m €123.1m €123.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -5.82% Est @ -3.94% Est @ -2.62% Est @ -1.69% Est @ -1.05% Est @ -0.60% Est @ -0.28% Est @ -0.06% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% €149 €128 €113 €102 €93.0 €85.8 €79.7 €74.3 €69.6 €65.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €959m

Story continues

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €123m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (6.5%– 0.5%) = €2.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €2.0b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= €1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €17.6, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

XTRA:WAC Discounted Cash Flow January 4th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wacker Neuson as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.216. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wacker Neuson

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for WAC.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Wacker Neuson, we've compiled three pertinent items you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Wacker Neuson has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does WAC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the XTRA every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.