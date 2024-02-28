Is There An Opportunity With Wasco Berhad's (KLSE:WASCO) 31% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Wasco Berhad is RM1.86 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM1.28 suggests Wasco Berhad is potentially 31% undervalued

The RM1.38 analyst price target for WASCO is 26% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM184.8m RM227.1m RM214.6m RM209.1m RM207.5m RM208.7m RM211.7m RM216.1m RM221.5m RM227.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.57% Est @ -0.74% Est @ 0.55% Est @ 1.44% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 2.51% Est @ 2.82% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 16% RM159 RM169 RM137 RM115 RM98.5 RM85.3 RM74.6 RM65.6 RM57.9 RM51.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM228m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (16%– 3.5%) = RM1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.9b÷ ( 1 + 16%)10= RM424m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM1.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wasco Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.973. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wasco Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for WASCO.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

