U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.23
    -17.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,690.03
    -55.66 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,025.79
    -120.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.13
    -16.60 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    -1.04 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.20
    -16.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.15 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0082 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8160
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1190
    +1.7940 (+1.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,045.49
    -529.97 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    368.82
    -3.54 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

The opportunity within the cytotoxic drugs and HPAPI manufacturing market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~12%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis
·5 min read
Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis

Driven by the potential treat the root cause of diseases, including rare clinical conditions and those that were previously deemed incurable, the gene therapies pipeline is growing, and the market anticipated to witness substantial growth, till 2030

London, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Cytotoxic Drugs and HPAPI Manufacturing Market (4th Edition), 2022 – 2035” report to its list of offerings.

Manufacturing of highly potent compounds is a laborious procedure, plagued with various difficulties, including high capital investment, extensive operational expertise, as well as access to advanced infrastructure and technologies. As a result, outsourcing has become a preferred business model in this domain, providing increased flexibility, reduced costs and timely launch of drugs. Further, to keep up with the evolving client requirements, several contract manufacturing organizations have upgraded their existing capabilities / facilities.

To order this 330+ page report, which features 100+ figures and 160+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/hpapi-and-cytotoxic-drugs-manufacturing/299.html

Key Market Insights

More than 140 companies claim to offer highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) and cytotoxic drug contract manufacturing services, globally
Majority (44%) of the industry stakeholders are based in Europe, followed by those having headquarters in North America (35%). Further, more than 30% of the service providers claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture both HPAPIs and highly potent finished dosage forms. It is also worth mentioning that over 50% of the players offer contract manufacturing services for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs across all the three scales of operation.

Around 35% of partnership agreements were inked post 2020
Majority of the agreements related to cytotoxic drug contract manufacturing were observed to be instances of acquisitions, representing 21% of the total partnerships. Further, most of the intercontinental, as well as intracontinental, deals have been inked by players based in Europe.

Over 95 expansion initiatives have been observed since 2018
Around 50% of the initiatives were focused on expanding the existing highly potent compound manufacturing facilities, followed by instances of capacity expansions (27%) and new facility additions (24%). More than 65% of the expansions reported in this domain were local initiatives, followed by international initiatives (33%).

Global installed HPAPI contract manufacturing capacity is currently estimated to be more than 2.5 million liters
The maximum share (83%) of the current installed capacity is expected to be captured by very large players. Moreover, close to 40% of the global, installed manufacturing capacity is available with facilities located in the Europe region.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture more than 70% of the market share, by 2035
The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (12.8%), in the long term. Currently, majority share (62%) of the overall cytotoxic and HPAPI manufacturing market is captured by HPAPIs; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. Further, in 2035, over 80% of the market share is likely to be captured by highly potent small molecules.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/hpapi-and-cytotoxic-drugs-manufacturing/299.html

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key players engaged in offering contract manufacturing services for cytotoxic drugs and HPAPI manufacturing?

  • What are the current opportunities within the HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs market?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of HPAPI and cytotoxic drug contract manufacturers?

  • What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

  • What are the different types of expansion initiatives being undertaken by HPAPI and cytotoxic drug contract manufacturers?

  • What are the key challenges faced by HPAPI and cytotoxic drug contract manufacturers?

  • What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact this market?

  • How is the revenue generation potential associated with cytotoxic drugs and HPAPI manufacturing market likely to evolve in the coming years?

The financial opportunity within the HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product

  • HIghly potent active pharmaceutical ingrement

  • Hiighly potent finished dosage form

Company Size

  • Small

  • Mid-sized

  • Large

  • Very Large

Scale of Operation

  • Preclinical

  • Clinical

  • Commercial

Type of Molecule

  • Small Molecules

  • Biologics

Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Form

  • Injectables

  • Oral Solids

  • Creams

  • Others

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, continuous growth of the oncological therapeutics pipeline and the increasing preference for outsourcing is likely to drive the growth of the overall HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing market, in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

  • Justin Mason-Home (Owner and Director, HPAPI Project Service)

  • Antonella Mancuso and Maria Elena Guadagno (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Business Director, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

  • Scott Patterson (Vice President Pharma/Bio Technical Support, ILC Dover)

  • Stacy McDonald and Jennifer L. Mitcham (Ex-Group Product Manager and Ex-Director-Business Development); Abul Khair (Business Development Associate, Catalent)

  • Roberto Margarita (Business Development Director, CordenPharma)

  • Klaus Hellerbrand (Managing Director, ProJect Pharmaceutics)

  • Kevin Rosenthal (Ex-Business Head, Formulations and Finished Products, Alphora Research (Acquired by Eurofins))

  • Mark Wright (Ex-Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal)

  • Allison Vavala (Ex-Senior Manager, Business Development, Helsinn)

  • Valentino Mandelli (Marketing and Sales Manager, Pharma, Cerbios-Pharma)

  • Javier E. Aznarez Araiz (Ex-Business Development, Idifarma)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financial performance (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • AbbVie

  • Abzena

  • Aenova

  • Cambrex

  • CARBOGEN AMCIS

  • Catalent

  • Hovione

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals

  • Lonza

  • Pfizer CentreOne

  • Piramal Pharma Solutions

  • Scinopharm

  • STA Pharmaceutical (a WuXi AppTec company)

  • Syngene

  • Teva API

For additional details, please visit 
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/hpapi-and-cytotoxic-drugs-manufacturing/299.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  2. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (5th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  3. Gene Therapy Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  4. Continuous Manufacturing (Small Molecules and Biologics) Market (2nd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  5. Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  6. Lyophilization Services Market for Biopharmaceuticals: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  7. Nanoparticles Contract Manufacturing (Focus on Lipid and Metal Nanoparticles) Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis


Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • 5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Five companies highlighting this divergence today are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Generating revenue from ad sales (on The Roku Channel and other streaming channels) and content distribution (revenue sharing from streaming apps on its platform) Roku's vital metric to watch is average revenue per user (ARPU). With traditional TV still receiving an estimated 57% of ad spending as of 2022, Roku should thrive as CTV continues rising in prominence.

  • Oil Pares Losses After Saudis Deny Report About OPEC Output Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses and climbed from January lows after Saudi Arabia denied a report that it is discussing oil-production increases.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionBrent futures traded near $8

  • Zoom Video Isn't Sending Bullish Vibes Ahead of Earnings

    The technical signals of the video communications company indicates sellers of its stock have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • Why Nio Shares Sank Monday

    Shares of many China-based companies are plunging Monday amid renewed fears of COVID-19-related lockdowns in the country. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were still down 5.3%. When it reported third-quarter results earlier this month, Nio provided encouraging estimates for its fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) Q3 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) gained from higher in lithium prices and strong sales volumes in the third quarter.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon

    Both companies have suffered steep declines in their stock prices in 2022, potentially offering investors a bargain.

  • The Investment Case for Tesla (TSLA): Buy the Latest Dip?

    While Tesla (TSLA) makes for a solid long-term investment choice, it is witnessing near-term headwinds. Read on to know if you should purchase the recent sell-off or wait for a better entry point.

  • DraftKings Stock Q&A With Wall Street

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) management revealed crucial information during this question-and-answer session with Wall Street analysts that investors will not want to miss. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Qualcomm (QCOM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 9 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 9 best fertilizer stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. As per Vantage Market Research in a report dated July 27, the global fertilizer market will experience growth […]

  • DraftKings Says Investigating Report of Customer Accounts Being Hacked

    The customer support Twitter account for DraftKings acknowledges "customers having issues with their accounts."

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.