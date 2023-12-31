Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,769.83
    -13.52 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,689.54
    -20.56 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,011.35
    -83.78 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.07
    -31.26 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.33
    -0.44 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,071.80
    -11.70 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8660
    +0.0160 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2733
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9980
    -0.3820 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,558.48
    +354.01 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,733.24
    +10.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,464.17
    -75.45 (-0.22%)
     

Is There An Opportunity With Wynn Resorts, Limited's (NASDAQ:WYNN) 48% Undervaluation?

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Wynn Resorts fair value estimate is US$175

  • Wynn Resorts is estimated to be 48% undervalued based on current share price of US$91.11

  • Our fair value estimate is 53% higher than Wynn Resorts' analyst price target of US$115

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Wynn Resorts

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$622.4m

US$700.1m

US$339.0m

US$690.0m

US$1.55b

US$1.94b

US$2.30b

US$2.61b

US$2.87b

US$3.10b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 25.39%

Est @ 18.44%

Est @ 13.57%

Est @ 10.17%

Est @ 7.78%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11%

US$558

US$564

US$245

US$447

US$899

US$1.0k

US$1.1k

US$1.1k

US$1.1k

US$1.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$8.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.1b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (11%– 2.2%) = US$34b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$34b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$12b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$20b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$91.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wynn Resorts as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.848. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wynn Resorts

Strength

  • No major strengths identified for WYNN.

Weakness

  • Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

  • Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

  • Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

  • Dividends are not covered by earnings.

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Wynn Resorts, we've put together three essential items you should look at:

  1. Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Wynn Resorts you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

  2. Future Earnings: How does WYNN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement