U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,619.60
    -49.37 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,545.82
    -105.13 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,146.93
    -266.35 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,170.97
    -9.53 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.35
    -0.94 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    -12.30 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.35 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3236
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6900
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,018.24
    -364.39 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.60
    +6.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.87
    -3.57 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Oppo's first self-developed chip is all about imaging performance

Rita Liao
·2 min read

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo revealed its first in-house chipset at its annual innovation event hosted in Shenzhen on Tuesday. The MariSilicon X chip announced -- named after the Mariana Trench -- is a neural processing unit that aims to boost photo and video performance through machine learning.

The move adds Oppo to a list of smartphone makers that are designing their own chips, such as Apple. The MariSilicon project, headed by Qualcomm veteran Jiang Bo, started only in 2019.

The silicon is being manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)'s 6-nanometer process technology and will be featured in Oppo’s upcoming flagship handset in the first quarter of 2022. The ongoing global chip shortage will not affect the production of MariSilicon X, Jiang told the press at the event.

Oppo also unveiled the third generation of its self-developed smart glasses, dubbing it an "assisted reality" device instead of an augmented reality one.

The description is apt. The headpiece, which weighs just 30g, is reminiscent of Google Glass. It uses the Snapdragon 4100 chip, which is normally found in smartwatches, and it's indeed limited to projecting 2D information such as navigation and translation onto its 1.3mm-thick glasses. It works as an extension of one's smartphone, or like a smartwatch with a screen in front of one's eyes, rather than an AR device that's aware of one's environment. It's slated to ship next spring.

Oppo's new 'assisted reality glasses

The third piece of product unveiled is Oppo's first folding phone, which came a year after its concept scrolling phone. Details of the folding phone will be announced tomorrow, at which point we will update the story accordingly.

What we know so far is the new phone is spearheaded by Pete Lau, Oneplus's co-founder who was appointed Oppo's chief product officer after OnePlus became Oppo's subbrand this year.

Both owned by the BKK Electronics empire, OnePlus and Oppo shared a supply chain prior to the merger but were operating independently. The merger has seen the two phone makers combining operational and R&D forces, including their operating systems, while the brands remain separate.

OnePlus's other co-founder, Carl Pei, has been drumming up buzz for his new earbud venture Nothing, which has won over investors and a horde of early followers.

China’s smartphone giant Oppo ratchets up AR push

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveils self-developed chip for phones

    Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled on Tuesday a new self-developed chip, as the hardware company moves further into the semiconductor sector. The chip, called the MariSilicon X, is a neural processing unit (NPU) that improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones. It will be manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6-nanometre process technology and will be placed in the company's upcoming Find X series of smartphones, set to hit the market in early 2022. The company is owned by BBK Electronics, which also owns Vivo, another top-selling Chinese smartphone brand.

  • China’s Oppo Touts Smartphone Photo Breakthrough With New Chip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oppo, one of three leading Chinese smartphone brands filling the void left by Huawei’s retreat, claimed a smartphone mobile photography first with a self-designed chip that delivers sharper and more faithful images.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalOppo unveile

  • The 45 best and coolest tech gifts of 2021

    If you're shopping for a gadget lover this year, we've got some picks for you including our favorite headphones, TVs, smart gadgets and more.

  • Instagram sorry for blocking user named metaverse

    The company admits an artist with the Instagram name @metaverse was wrongly blocked for "impersonation".

  • Man charged in Pierce County attempted rape

    Tacoma Police arrested 45-year-old Leon Bronson Jr. on Friday.

  • Analysis: A possible alliance in the making between Lula, former rival in Brazil 2022 run

    Years after going head-to-head for Brazil's top job, leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seriously considering ex-rival Geraldo Alckmin as a centrist running mate next year, presenting a "unity" ticket for a divided country, according to Reuters interviews. Now he has a chance to bring his establishment credibility to a big-tent presidential ticket alongside Lula, who holds a healthy double-digit lead over Bolsonaro in recent surveys.

  • The AP Interview: Taliban seek ties with US, other ex-foes

    Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are committed in principle to education and jobs for girls and women, a marked departure from their previous time in power, and they seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of Afghans in desperate need, a top Taliban leader said in a rare interview. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also told The Associated Press that the Taliban government wants good relations with all countries and has no issue with the United States. “Sanctions against Afghanistan would ... not have any benefit,” Muttaqi said Sunday, speaking in his native Pashto during the interview in the sprawling pale brick Foreign Ministry building in the heart of the capital of Kabul. “Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone," said Muttaqi, whose aides include employees of the previous government as well as those recruited from the ranks of the Taliban.

  • 240 acres, 7,000 square feet, $4.5 million. A Weston dreamhouse hits the market.

    The house sits on 240 acres of forests, meadows and gardens, landscaped by famed British landscape designer Penelope Hobhouse, according to the agent.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Generally speaking, organizations that hope to remain relevant need to keep pace with technology. Cutting-edge software and cloud services can drive efficiency, boost productivity, and even improve the customer experience, all of which can increase profitability.

  • J.P. Morgan Raises Apple Price Target to Street High

    Expectations around the iPhone 13 cycle have taken on a bullish hue recently. Demand for the new model appears to be stronger than anticipated, despite the disruptions wrought by the global supply shortages and the ongoing pandemic. This has been reflected in Apple (AAPL) stock, which performed sluggishly in the year’s first half but has picked up steam since with the shares reaching new peaks recently. That said, J.P. Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee believes most of the “revenue and earnings upside r

  • Why Apple Is a Top Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The "metaverse" is the latest buzzword in the technology sector. When looking for great ways to tap into this huge opportunity, consider what Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is doing. Let's look closely at Apple's metaverse plans and see why it could win big in this market. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)-enabled headsets will open the window to the metaverse for consumers willing to experience this new technology.

  • 4 Red Flags for Intel's Future

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might initially seem like an attractive investment for value-oriented income investors. Intel's insider sentiment has also improved since Pat Gelsinger took over as its new CEO in February. Over the past 12 months, Intel's insiders bought nearly twice as many shares as they sold. Intel's low valuation and high yield might limit its downside potential, but four red flags could also prevent it from outperforming the market.

  • Inside the Race to Fix a Potentially Disastrous Software Flaw

    (Bloomberg) -- At 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 24, members of an open-source software project received an alarming email. The contents threatened to undermine years of programming by a small group of volunteers and unleash massive cyberattacks across the globe.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could

  • Apple Nears $3 Trillion. The Stock Won’t Stop There, J.P. Morgan Says.

    J.P. Morgan sees the upcoming launch of a 5G iPhone SE model as an additional boon to already strong iPhone demand.

  • Why Cybersecurity Stocks Could See More Upside From Ransomware Attacks

    Recent sell-offs have taken some of the air out of the sector, but many cybersecurity stocks have turned in a solid 2021.

  • Bored Ape NFT sells for $3,000 instead of $300,000 due to typo

    When listing the NFT for sale online, the owner made a 'fat fingered' error.

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – Bears Look to Test Support at $3,900…

    It’s been a bearish morning for Ethereum (ETH). Failure to move back through to $4,100 levels would leave the bears in control…

  • Robinhood Is One Step Closer to Launching Its Crypto Wallet

    The partnership also intends to enable direct crypto deposits and withdrawals from the Robinhood platform -- a critical feature that's currently unavailable.

  • Q India Partners With Mzaalo

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will become available on Mzaalo (www.mzaalo.com), a blockchain-based online video streaming app in the gamified and entertainment ecosystem. Q India will offer Mzaalo users an array of content targeting young India audiences who can earn rewar

  • Kronos Warns Cyberattack May Knock HR Software Offline for Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ultimate Kronos Group subsidiary Kronos, a provider of payroll and time-sheet software, said it suffered a ransomware attack that may force its systems offline for weeks.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe company became aware of the issue Saturday and began