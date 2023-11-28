Oppstar Berhad (KLSE:OPPSTAR) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Market forces rained on the parade of Oppstar Berhad (KLSE:OPPSTAR) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After this downgrade, Oppstar Berhad's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM73m in 2024. This would be a sizeable 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 32% to RM0.04. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM81m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.045 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a considerable drop in earnings per share numbers as well.

See our latest analysis for Oppstar Berhad

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 8.0% to RM2.00.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Oppstar Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 24% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.4% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Oppstar Berhad to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Oppstar Berhad. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Oppstar Berhad.

Story continues

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.