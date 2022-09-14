U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.02
    +17.33 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,169.41
    +64.44 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.96
    +86.38 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.28
    +7.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.57
    +2.26 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    -7.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4200
    -0.0020 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0400
    -1.6050 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,225.47
    -599.32 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.51
    -1.82 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Opptly Unveils Brand Refresh Reflecting Company's AI Focus

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opptly, an AI leader and direct sourcing pioneer, has unveiled a refreshed brand reflecting its evolution as a tech company breaking boundaries in the workforce solutions space. Though the company's name and logo have not changed, Opptly's bold new look & feel represent a commitment to addressing clients' hiring challenges head-on with innovation and intent while also making it faster and easier for job seekers to connect with ideal career opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Opptly)
(PRNewsfoto/Opptly)

The new tagline, Talent Search Meets Talent Found, speaks to Opptly's influence in modernizing hiring strategies by combining the company's proprietary, purpose-built AI; intuitive user experience; and expert curation partners. For Opptly clients, the result is expanded access to talent as well as scale, acceleration, and enhanced accuracy of matches. On the other side of the hiring equation, job seekers connect with career opportunities that best fit their skills, experience, workstyle needs, and more, all within an app that aligns with the ways they already use today's direct-connect technologies.

At the heart of Opptly's platform is its sophisticated AI, which leverages best-in-class data engineering and deep machine learning to provide advanced skills-based and success profile matching, career progression models, and more. Clients can enhance the value of their private talent communities by applying Opptly's technology or get immediate access to talent through Opptly's talent community. The combination of both provides the greatest reach to help companies win in an intensely competitive market for talent.

"The workforce solutions space is evolving rapidly. As a market-leading AI platform, Opptly continues to break boundaries and leverage our technology in progressive new ways, and our brand needed to reflect that," said Lori Hock, Opptly CEO. "The new Opptly brand is bolder in the way we look and the way we talk because our offerings are transformative in their ability to accelerate and improve the search for talent. We are a passionate team dedicated to effecting positive change for our clients and candidates through our AI, our focused approach, and our overall commitment to advancing the industry."

Visit Opptly's new website at Opptly.ai.

About Opptly

Opptly has revolutionized the way talent and work connect. With our purpose-built AI, intuitive user experience, and expert curation partners, Opptly has created a single platform that powers our direct sourcing solution and accelerates optimal matches between job seekers and hiring companies. We're changing the course of the workforce industry, using AI to effect positive change, and help companies win in an intensely competitive market for talent.

Talent search meets talent found. Learn more at opptly.ai.

Media Contact:

David Cooper
Internal Communications
Opptly
(817) 999-7093
dcooper@opptly.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opptly-unveils-brand-refresh-reflecting-companys-ai-focus-301624536.html

SOURCE Opptly

Recommended Stories

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Tesla plans to expand German plant off table for now - rbb

    Carmaker Tesla's plans to expand its factory grounds in Germany are on hold for the time being after being taken off the agenda of the local municipal council, broadcaster rbb reported. The mayor of Gruenheide, about an hour's drive from Berlin, where Tesla has its "gigafactory", removed the item for the September meeting citing a need for more clarification and could not say whether the issue would be addressed this year, rbb reported. Tesla in Germany was not immediately available for comment.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains in Vo

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • Is it possible to save too much for retirement? Here are the top 3 signs you're going way overboard

    Get a fresh take on your retirement planning. Avoid these three mistakes.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counte

  • These are the forces trying to ‘steal your joy’ in retirement

    Many people pondering retirement focus primarily — sometimes exclusively — on the financial part, to avoid outliving their money. In my recent interview with Casey, the former Merrill Lynch HR exec shared his advice for combating some of these forces: boredom, the status quo, loneliness, inertia, expectations, uncertainty, complacency, obligations and drift. Retirement, he noted “can be a big opportunity, but it can also be something that throws people for a loop.”

  • Rio Tinto Forges Deal With China for $2 Billion Iron-Ore Mine

    The project in Australia is one of the largest joint investment deals since diplomatic and trade ties between Australia and China deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Financial Decisions Retirees Regret - Big Time

    Stepping into retirement is a lifestyle-changer for U.S. career professionals. Make that transition more seamless by avoiding these financial land mines.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Gig and self-employed workers need this to save for retirement

    Mike Dawson, 54, a lobsterman in Maine, started saving for retirement in his mid-to-late 20s with an individual retirement account. “I save better than I invest,” said Dawson, who learned the discipline of saving for retirement from his father, who was also self-employed. Dawson figures he has about 10 more years until retirement—when his body wears out from the rigors of lobster fishing and when his pool of retirement savings and investments will be enough.

  • Twilio to Cut 11% of Staff After Growing ‘Too Fast’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., a maker of customer communication and marketing software, said it will cut about 11% of jobs and restructure the company in a push for profitability after a period of rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains in Vola