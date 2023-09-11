Oprah Winfrey And Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Slammed For Asking Working Class Americans To Donate To Maui Fire After Combined $10 Million in Donations

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have landed amid a heated debate after urging their extensive fan base to donate to the Maui, Hawaii, relief fund. The intent was to provide support for those affected by the catastrophic Lahaina wildfires. However, given the combined net worth of the two entertainment icons surpassing $2.8 billion, their call for public assistance has been met with skepticism.

Don’t Miss:

Winfrey and Johnson donated $10 million to initiate The People's Fund of Maui. Still, the subsequent appeal for further funds from the public via social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok did not sit well with many fans, especially those facing financial difficulties.

The concerns echoed among many were largely around why two of the world's wealthiest people were reaching out to the public for financial assistance. The magnitude of their initial donation, when compared to their colossal wealth, became a focal point of debate.

Johnson has not publicly addressed the criticism, while Winfrey shared that the relief fund had seen contributions from 10,000 people, although the total donated sum remains undisclosed.

Adding to the stir around Winfrey are her expansive real estate holdings in Hawaii. She recently acquired another 870 acres, bringing her property ownership to nearly 1,000 acres in the region. This has sparked rumors and conspiracy theories suggesting that Winfrey and other affluent residents might have had a role in starting the wildfires to expand their real estate portfolios. These claims lack evidence.

Story continues

The inspiration behind The People's Fund of Maui was a series of text exchanges between Winfrey and Johnson, where they expressed concern about the devastating situation in Maui. Taking cues from Dolly Parton's acts of charity, they aimed to provide direct financial assistance to affected residents. Eligible adults are intended to receive a monthly payment from the fund to aid their recovery.

The recent backlash highlights the ongoing debate regarding the role of the extremely wealthy in philanthropic endeavors and the implications of seeking public contributions.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Oprah Winfrey And Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Slammed For Asking Working Class Americans To Donate To Maui Fire After Combined $10 Million in Donations originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.