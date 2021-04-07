OpSens Awarded Innovative Technology Contract by Vizient for OptoWire III

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to health care industry

QUEBEC CITY, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company, announced today it has been awarded an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the U.S. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of OptoWire III, a guidewire to diagnose and treat coronary disease, by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The OpSens OptoWire III is a modern pressure guidewire designed for contemporary clinical practice to diagnose, treat, and confirm results in coronary arteries. The OptoWire III allows navigation through complex anatomies, delivery of a stent without guidewire exchange, choices among different hyperemic and resting indices to assess coronary physiology, and confirmation of treatment with easy and reliable post-PCI measurements. The accuracy of the device, or absence of drift, and the possibility to use a single wire for the full procedure, can cut time and costs from the procedure and provides confidence in the diagnosis with consistent and repeatable measurements.

Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer of OpSens, commented, "We are delighted to have been awarded a contract with Vizient. We are honored to be rewarded for the innovation we are bringing with the OptoWire III. Working with hospital systems has been a key initiative within OpSens and we are excited to be in the position to serve the numerous Vizient members through this contract."

"Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique benefit over other products available on the market today. Our member council determined this technology met the criteria to be awarded with the Innovative Technology contract. Congratulations to OpSens on receiving this status," said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

Coronary artery disease is the blockage or narrowing (stenosis) of the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle, often due to the buildup of fatty plaque inside the arteries, which may cause heart attacks. Several studies, such as the FAME Study, showed that when Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is used prior to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), patients' outcomes are improved with major adverse cardiac events significantly reduced.

The OptoWire III offers physicians several competitive advantages, including superior steerability, reliability in coronary physiologic assessments, and the ability to use a single guidewire for the entire procedure, saving physicians and staff costs and time. Since OptoWire's approval in 2015, more than 100,000 patients have been evaluated or treated with this system.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com )

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary physiology products in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

