U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.00
    -17.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,206.00
    -104.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,077.25
    -74.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.50
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.58
    -2.21 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.00
    -7.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0106
    -0.0076 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.20
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1958
    -0.0078 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1670
    +1.0870 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,554.17
    -668.73 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.11
    -34.56 (-7.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.96
    -17.28 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

OpSens Awarded Interventional Specialty Diagnostics Agreement with Premier for OptoWire III

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OPSSF

QUEBEC CITY, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc.. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX:OPS) (OTCQX:OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Interventional Specialty Diagnostics with Premier, Inc. (Premier), a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance with approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Effective July 1st, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for OptoWire III and related system components.

OpSens Inc. Logo (CNW Group/OpSens Inc.)
OpSens Inc. Logo (CNW Group/OpSens Inc.)

Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens, stated, "We are delighted to announce this agreement with one of the industry's largest group purchasing organizations. Collaborations like this one are an integral part of our strategy to expand the commercialization of the OptoWire in the U.S. and internationally, by increasing our cath lab access. Importantly, OpSens now has contracts in place covering over 90% of hospitals in the U.S. through group purchasing agreements."

OpSens' OptoWire is a modern pressure guidewire designed for contemporary clinical practice to help in the diagnose, treatment, and confirmation of results in coronary arteries. The OptoWire allows navigation through complex anatomies, delivery of a stent without guidewire exchange, choices among different hyperemic and resting indices to assess coronary physiology, and confirmation of treatment with easy and reliable post-PCI measurements.

Coronary artery disease is the blockage or narrowing (stenosis) of the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle, often due to the buildup of fatty plaque inside the arteries, which may cause heart attacks. Several studies, such as the FAME Study, showed that when Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is used prior to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), patients' outcomes are improved with major adverse cardiac events significantly reduced.

The OptoWire offers physicians several competitive advantages, including superior steerability, reliability in coronary physiologic assessments, and the ability to use a single guidewire for the entire procedure, saving physicians and staff costs and time. Since OptoWire's approval, over 150,000 patients have been evaluated or treated with this system.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE OpSens Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c9592.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why This Promising Drug Will Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster

    Pfizer shared encouraging clinical trial results for a drug candidate focused on treating a form of inflammatory bowel disease.

  • Long Covid Is an Elusive Target for Big Pharma

    The drug industry developed Covid-19 vaccines and treatments at breakneck speed, yet treatments for the post-viral illness known as long Covid are nowhere close to being developed.

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Now

    The COVID-19 virus continues to evolve to become more contagious—the rise of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants means that a virus that had become many times easier to catch since the beginning of the pandemic is now even more so. "It's going to get easier and easier to get and harder to escape infection. But that doesn't mean we put ourselves in a sort of mind-set that, 'You know, to hell with it. I'm just going to do anything I want to do anyway,'" infectious-disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told

  • Surprising Signs Your Blood Sugar is "Dangerously High"

    High blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, is a serious health condition most commonly associated with diabetes. "People with prediabetes do not process glucose efficiently, which leads to frequently high blood sugar build up due to a lack of insulin," says Trista Best MPH, RD, LD. "The body makes insulin to carry glucose into the cells and prevent this buildup, but when your body either isn't making enough or the cells become resistant to insulin, high glucose ensues." Here are five signs your blood s

  • Your home gym is incomplete without these 3 things

    Want to get in a full workout without leaving the house? Take a look at these workout tools that are a perfect fit for any home gym enthusiast.

  • Pregnant Texas woman says unborn baby should count as car passenger after receiving HOV ticket

    A pregnant Texas woman said her unborn baby should count as a second passenger in her vehicle after she received a ticket, citing Texas' penal code in the wake

  • If This Happens While Parking, Get Checked for Alzheimer's, Experts Warn

    Right now, more than 55 million people around the world are living with dementia, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and a new case is diagnosed every three seconds. Though there are many forms of dementia, Alzheimer's disease (AD) is considered the most common, and currently affects over 6.5 million Americans. Alzheimer's causes both cognitive and physical symptoms that worsen over time, ultimately affecting every area of a person's life. Now, experts are raising awareness about

  • Is Sanofi on the Verge of Another Blockbuster?

    Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent could be months away from regulatory approval for another skin condition in the U.S.

  • Will uniQure Solve a Key Huntington's Disease Riddle?

    For example, Huntington's disease appears to be caused by mutations in the huntingtin gene (HTT). Similarly, high levels of mutated huntingtin protein (mHTT) can be detected in spinal fluid in individuals with Huntington's disease.

  • Marijuana, hemp laws have changed. Here's what that means for patients, consumers

    Medical marijuana has been legal in Louisiana since 2019, and the laws are ever expanding.

  • Heatwave 2022: What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

    Temperatures can hit unbearable levels in the summer

  • New, highly contagious Omicron variant raises concern for scientists as it spreads in India and beyond

    The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and elsewhere.

  • This Common Eye Problem Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Studies Warn

    Your eyes may be the windows to your soul—but they can also offer a glimpse into the state of your health. Specific vision problems can signal underlying issues, and recent study found that troubles with your eyes may provide important clues to your brain health. One eye condition in particular may accelerate cognitive decline, putting you at greater risk of developing dementia—and since an early diagnosis will enable you to seek medical treatment sooner, recognizing the signs is critical. Read

  • The #1 Best Beer To Drink if You Have Diabetes

    If you're dealing with diabetes, you know how important it is to keep your blood levels in check. Diabetes, especially type 2, is, unfortunately, more common than some may think. More than 37 million Americans are diagnosed with the disease, with approximately 90-95% of them being diagnosed with type 2. While diabetes is genetic, there are certain lifestyle habits that can lead to a diagnosis, such as a poor diet quality as well as lack of exercise.As important as it is to be cautious of your di

  • Are out-of-state abortions in trouble? How Idaho laws may apply to procedures elsewhere

    “(In the past) people went to Las Vegas or Atlantic City to gamble and nobody thought, ‘Oh my state prosecutor is going to charge me because I’m going to gamble.’ ”

  • Ways to Lower Your Cholesterol "Effectively"

    High cholesterol can lead to serious health conditions including heart disease and stroke, but just a few lifestyle changes can help make a difference. "Your liver produces cholesterol. In fact, it actually produces all the cholesterol you need. The tricky part is that our diet and lifestyle habits can also influence our cholesterol levels," says Dr. Joshua Septimus, associate professor of clinical medicine and medical director of Houston Methodist Primary Care Group Same Day Clinics. Here are f

  • Medical marijuana: I don’t want to rely on opioids for my chronic pain, but I have to in NC

    Millions like me who suffer chronic pain need North Carolina to pass a medical marijuana bill. It would help us and the state. | Opinion

  • The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Experts

    Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that affects thinking, behavior and memory. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans aged 65 and over are living with the condition and that number is expected to reach 13 million by 2050. While there's no cure for Alzheimer's there are risk factors that increase the chance of getting the disease and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who explain what they are. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others,

  • A Top Trainer Shared the 5 Foods He Thinks Everyone Should Be Eating

    Jeff Cavaliere runs down his favorite foods and their muscle-building benefits in a new YouTube video on the Athlean-X channel.

  • The #1 Best Eating Habit To Reduce Liver Fat, Says New Study

    It's common to believe that a healthy diet is one that's low in fat. And while there's a chance that you could be eating too much fat, there are also important reasons to be sure that your diet contains a sufficient quantity of healthy fats. In fact, new evidence shows that switching to a diet that's high in the right fats may be the best eating habit for people with a fatty liver.In a randomized controlled study, data was collected from 165 individuals between the ages of 18 and 78 years old wh