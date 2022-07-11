OpSens Awarded Interventional Specialty Diagnostics Agreement with Premier for OptoWire III

QUEBEC CITY, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc.. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX:OPS) (OTCQX:OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Interventional Specialty Diagnostics with Premier, Inc. (Premier), a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance with approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Effective July 1st, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for OptoWire III and related system components.

Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens, stated, "We are delighted to announce this agreement with one of the industry's largest group purchasing organizations. Collaborations like this one are an integral part of our strategy to expand the commercialization of the OptoWire in the U.S. and internationally, by increasing our cath lab access. Importantly, OpSens now has contracts in place covering over 90% of hospitals in the U.S. through group purchasing agreements."

OpSens' OptoWire is a modern pressure guidewire designed for contemporary clinical practice to help in the diagnose, treatment, and confirmation of results in coronary arteries. The OptoWire allows navigation through complex anatomies, delivery of a stent without guidewire exchange, choices among different hyperemic and resting indices to assess coronary physiology, and confirmation of treatment with easy and reliable post-PCI measurements.

Coronary artery disease is the blockage or narrowing (stenosis) of the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle, often due to the buildup of fatty plaque inside the arteries, which may cause heart attacks. Several studies, such as the FAME Study, showed that when Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is used prior to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), patients' outcomes are improved with major adverse cardiac events significantly reduced.

The OptoWire offers physicians several competitive advantages, including superior steerability, reliability in coronary physiologic assessments, and the ability to use a single guidewire for the entire procedure, saving physicians and staff costs and time. Since OptoWire's approval, over 150,000 patients have been evaluated or treated with this system.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About OpSens Inc. ( www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com )

OpSens focuses mainly in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

