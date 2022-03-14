OpSens to Participate in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference March 15th to 17th

Presentation at 9:20 AM (ET), Thursday March 17

QUEBEC, March 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens inc. («OpSens» or the «Company») (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, announced today that it will be participating in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference to be held March 15th to 17th.

Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens, will be giving a presentation at 9:20 AM (ET), on Thursday March 17.

During the virtual event, the Company will also be conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

The webcasted presentation will be available for viewing on Thursday, March 17, at 9:20 AM ET on OpSens' website at www.opsens.com or on https://wsw.meetmax.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/ops.to/?ukey=e98ce2753ac9360f5796c168b1d1c06f.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

