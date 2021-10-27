U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Opsera Adds Native AWS Integrations and is Now Available in AWS Marketplace

·3 min read

Integrations include Amazon EKS, Amazon ECR, AWS Fargate, Amazon ECS and AWS Lambda

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, announces that it is working with AWS to streamline and automate software delivery management across containers, virtual machines, serverless and Kubernetes. Opsera is now also available in AWS Marketplace (opsera.io/partners/aws), making it easy for AWS customers to leverage the benefits of their no-code DevOps orchestration platform for Software release and IaC automation.

Opsera AWS Integrations
Opsera AWS Integrations

As organizations continue to move to the Cloud, applying DevOps practices becomes critical to ensure a fast, secure and reliable transition. However, many companies are still behind when it comes to adopting or maturing with DevOps practices, thus hindering Cloud adoption. Now, with native AWS integrations, Opsera makes it easier and faster for customers to move to the Cloud while managing software delivery in one unified platform. With these integrations, enterprises can leverage Opsera's no code declarative pipelines and orchestration platform to seamlessly deploy workloads on AWS.

  • With native integrations for AWS services like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR), AWS Fargate, AWS Lambda, and AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Opsera customers can create templates and deploy to AWS containers using immutable infrastructure and dedicated AWS Identity and Access Management (AWS IAM) roles.

  • Opsera added support for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon ECR and AWS IAM to provision and store artifacts, passwords, secrets and tokens in a secure vault with the click of a button.

"We are proud to be a part of the AWS Global Startup Program and to work with AWS to bring customers these critical native integrations," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CTO of Opsera. "It's important that we integrate seamlessly with our customers' existing ecosystems, and AWS integrations from Opsera's Orchestration platform make it easier for them to manage their end-to-end software delivery management with security and quality. Customers can now innovate and release faster, and more efficiently."

"With Opsera now available in AWS marketplace, customers will be able to leverage their existing AWS relationship to speed up the finance, legal, and procurement process and consolidate payments on a single AWS monthly bill," said Ryan Cartwright, Director of Sales at Opsera. "This makes it easier and faster to leverage Opsera's continuous orchestration platform."

Now available in AWS Marketplace, Opsera makes it easy for customers using AWS to reap the benefits of no code DevOps orchestration - from integrating toolchains to maintaining them, creating automated pipeline workflows with security and quality baked-in, and providing intelligence across the software delivery lifecycle. Opsera's no code DevOps orchestration provides a way to scale repeatable and safer DevOps practices and maximize developer productivity without writing unnecessary glue code and scripts.

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop no code pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps maturity and reach peak innovation velocity.

Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

303-521-5049

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. Learn more at www.opsera.io (PRNewsfoto/Opsera)
Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. Learn more at www.opsera.io (PRNewsfoto/Opsera)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opsera-adds-native-aws-integrations-and-is-now-available-in-aws-marketplace-301409777.html

SOURCE Opsera

