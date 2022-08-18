OPSEU/SEFPO will not allow the Ford government to destroy public health care

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO leaders have vowed that the tens of thousands of health care workers in their membership will fight health care privatization every step of the way.

"We are appalled that in their second week back in the legislature, this is the Ford government's top priority," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "It's clear they've learned nothing from two years of a deadly pandemic."

The Ford government refused to spend $1.8 billion dollars out of the budget allocated for health care last year, while people were dying and health care workers were stretched beyond their limits due to the pandemic.

"This government alienated most health care workers by capping our wages and suspending our workplace rights during a pandemic," said Jill McIllwraith, chair of the OPSEU/SEFPO Health Care Divisional Council. "We've been forced into more danger and overwork than ever before. It's driven thousands of health care workers to leave their jobs."

Laurie Nancekivell, OPSEU/SEFPO 1st Vice-President/Treasurer noted that no one elected the Ford government to privatize health care.

"They are using the collapse they created as an excuse to sell off our public health care system," said Nancekivell. "They didn't run on it, and Ontarians won't stand for it."

"We consider this to be one of the greatest fights of our lifetime," said Hornick. "Our union will be organizing to fight for public health care. We will bring our members together with allies across the province, including unions, community groups, patients, and residents, and we will be taking it to the streets.

"We will not stand by and allow Doug Ford and Sylvia Jones to destroy our public health care system," vowed Hornick.

