OpsGuru's Mency Woo Inducted into CDN Women in the Channel Hall of Fame

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company, is pleased to announce that Mency Woo has been inducted into the Channel Daily News (CDN) Women in the Channel Hall of Fame at the annual Canadian Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon.

OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company (CNW Group/OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company)

One of the biggest hurdles in the tech industry is the lack of representation of women in leadership roles. The Canadian Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon recognizes women for their prominent roles in the channel and their profound impact on the tech sector. CDN highlights an elite subset of female executives whose insight and leadership within their respective field leads to channel success.

Mency Woo, VP, Enterprise Transformation at OpsGuru, provides thought leadership to companies looking to adopt technologies and services from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud. Mency helps business executives make technology accessible and to harness the cloud's potential to accelerate business growth.

"Mency's common sense combined with her technical and implementation experience enables her to present the most affordable and suitable solutions that solve real business problems. This makes her a trusted advisor at Equinox Gold." said Miller Dussan, VP of Technology at Equinox Gold.

After over a decade of working with cloud computing, Mency cofounded OpsGuru in 2017. Through roles spanning Consulting, Engineering, Product Management, Marketing and Partner Management, Mency helped establish OpsGuru as the preeminent Canadian multi-cloud consulting partner.

"I'm grateful to my mentors for the opportunities they have afforded me on my journey from Engineer to Executive. It is important that I now pay it forward, and I want to ensure that others receive similar guidance from me. Technology careers, including advancement and fulfillment, should be accessible to all genders and backgrounds." said Mency.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company, is the Canadian AWS Consulting Partner of the Year, Gold Microsoft Azure Partner and Premier Google Cloud specializing in Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Kubernetes Enablement, Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. OpsGuru provides customers with expert opinions and engineering augmentation for solutions such as Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT; in markets such as Financial Services, Retail, Mining, Public Sector, SaaS, and Digital Media. Acquired by Carbon60 in 2021, the combined company is the leading Canadian provider of end-to-end professional and 24x7 managed cloud services with the expertise to meet the unique needs of your digital transformation journey. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io.

