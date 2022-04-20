U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

Opsmatix appoints finance and technology leader Dan Kramer as CEO to spearhead worldwide expansion

·2 min read

  • Proven leadership at some of the world's largest financial institutions

  • Highly experienced solving client problems, building global teams and integrating technology into the business

  • Opsmatix provides AI solutions delivering rapid ROI and quantifiable value to a fast-growing client base

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsmatix, an innovative fintech providing AI-powered unstructured communications management solutions, announces the appointment of New York-based seasoned finance and technology executive Dan Kramer as CEO. Dan replaces Justin Forrest, who is now the global COO of the company.

Dan has held senior leadership roles at BNY Mellon, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley. Most recently he was Vice-Chair at Calastone. His extensive global leadership experience in building and executing go-to-market strategies for new and existing products gives him a unique understanding of client needs as Opsmatix targets global growth in 2022.

Dan commented. "Opsmatix has a growing roster of delighted clients and a strong pipeline of new business opportunities, so it is an honour for me to join as CEO. The existing team has done a great job establishing the business as a credible organization, underpinned by outstanding technology solutions proven to make a quantifiable difference to our valued clients. The next step for the business is to empower many more firms across industries and geographies to reap the benefits of the proven Opsmatix AI solution. I am very excited about the future, so watch this space for more news."

Stephen O'Sullivan, Founder and Chair at Opsmatix, concluded. "On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I am delighted to welcome a person of Dan's calibre to the Opsmatix family. We see the Americas as a critical market for us, and that is why we are excited to have our senior executive based in this vital region. Dan is working very closely with Justin Forrest, our global COO, and Mark Barton, our CTO based in London. We believe this management team has the perfect blend of industry and technology experience, energy and global scope required to take this business to the next level."

About Opsmatix

Opsmatix injects AI technology into the relevant business processes and converts unstructured communications into actionable data by reducing the monotony of repetitive, manually intensive tasks. As a result, Opsmatix boosts staff morale and productivity, enables managers to make more intelligent business decisions, control operating costs and increases customer-centric engagements opportunities. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in New York and London and supports a rapidly expanding blue-chip customer base and a carefully selected partner network.

Contact us via our website at https://www.opsmatix.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opsmatix-appoints-finance-and-technology-leader-dan-kramer-as-ceo-to-spearhead-worldwide-expansion-301528819.html

SOURCE Opsmatix

