OpsMx Continues Strong Momentum in Most Recent Fiscal Year

·3 min read

Increases ARR Over 300%, Launches Two Groundbreaking New Products, Announces Major Partnership

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx, provider of an Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform, today announced strong momentum for the most recently completed fiscal year ended in January. Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased over 300% compared to the prior fiscal year, with half of new customers having over $1 billion in revenue. The company delivered two new critical capabilities for its Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform, along with a new partnership with Google Cloud. OpsMx also continued its thought leadership efforts, conducting 23 webinars that provided in-depth information and best practices related to automating, accelerating, and securing Continuous Delivery (CD) pipelines to enhance moving software into production.

OpsMx.com (PRNewsfoto/OpsMx Inc.)

"The need to deliver better quality software faster, more reliably and with minimal human involvement continues to drive demand for OpsMx. We take a comprehensive, data-driven approach to accelerating Continuous Delivery pipelines, reducing release risk, and increasing the productivity of DevOps teams by leveraging deep integrations with popular CI/CD tools and applying AI and machine learning," said Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx. "The most recently completed fiscal year ended in January 2022 was an excellent year as we continued to deliver the solutions our customers need to automate their workflows, centralize policy management, and implement the latest CD best practices. In the coming fiscal year, we will be releasing more new capabilities designed to further improve time-to-value and enhance control over the CD process."

Growth vs. Prior Fiscal Year

  • Over 300% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue

  • More than doubled bookings from new customers

  • Nearly doubled employee headcount

Products, Services, Partnerships

  • Announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to deliver OpsMx and expert Spinnaker support for Google Cloud customers.

  • Released Autopilot, an intelligent, data-driven software solution for continuous delivery, providing automated self-governing and self-healing for CI/CD pipelines containing popular DevOps tools such as Spinnaker, Argo and Jenkins.

  • Released OpsMx Intelligent Cloud, a SaaS solution that leverages AI/ML to deliver intelligent software delivery at cloud scale.

Industry Thought Leadership

The 23 webinars offered by OpsMx in 2021 included the following topics and more:

About OpsMX
OpsMx helps companies achieve their Digital Transformation goals around modernizing their software delivery processes and moving their systems to the cloud. The OpsMx Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform provides end-to-end insights and control over the software delivery process through a single pane of glass. The solution dramatically increases the productivity of development, DevOps, and operations personnel by intelligently increasing the velocity and accuracy of releases, enhancing security and compliance for development teams and their workflows, and automating the Continuous Delivery process. Native integration with more than 50 common CI/CD tools – such as Spinnaker, Argo and Jenkins – helps slash time-to-value. The open design allows development teams to continue using the tools they love, while DevOps, security and compliance teams gain the end-to-end visibility, control, and audit capabilities they require. OpsMx is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit opsmx.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opsmx-continues-strong-momentum-in-most-recent-fiscal-year-301518375.html

SOURCE OpsMx Inc.

