U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.00
    -33.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,686.00
    -226.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,466.75
    -138.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.00
    -14.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.09
    -0.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    +1.29 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7750
    +0.8740 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,452.04
    -1,947.47 (-6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.89
    -40.66 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.88
    -19.34 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

OpsMx ISD 2.0 Applies Intelligent Automation to Continuous Delivery to Enable Better, Faster Software Deliveries

·5 min read

Intelligent automation shortens software release cycles, identifies potential deployment failures before they get to production, and secures software deliveries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx, provider of an Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform, today announced the general availability of OpsMx ISD 2.0, its AI-powered solution for improving the velocity, accuracy, and security of software deliveries. OpsMx ISD is an open, intelligent, automated CD solution that provides deep end-to-end insights and control over the software delivery process through a single user interface. Organizations implementing the solution can use the Continuous Delivery engine they prefer – it includes native integrations with Spinnaker and Argo – and their preferred CI/CD toolchain. OpsMx ISD is available as Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service (CDaaS) or as a managed on-premises solution.

OpsMx.com (PRNewsfoto/OpsMx Inc.)
OpsMx.com (PRNewsfoto/OpsMx Inc.)

"Companies undergoing digital transformations often struggle to deal with the complexity of microservices, cloud-native computing paradigms, much shorter software release cycles, and a dramatic increase in the number of software releases," said OpsMx CEO Gopal Dommety. "OpsMx ISD helps enterprises overcome their software delivery velocity, accuracy and security challenges through the combination of an open CD layer, AI-powered intelligent automation, an open DevOps integration layer, and a decentralized control framework, which accelerates the velocity and security of software releases while identifying potential deployment failures before they get to production."

The migration from infrequent monolithic application deployments to frequent releases resulting from cloud-native computing, microservices and containerization requires a reimagining of the software delivery process. OpsMx ISD is an open, intelligent, automated solution for CD that enables companies to deploy to multi-cloud, VM or Kubernetes environments. It features a four-layer architecture:

  • Open CD – Built on the foundation of the leading Continuous Delivery platforms, Argo and Spinnaker, users have the flexibility to choose the best CD platform for their use cases without being locked in as technologies evolve.

  • Intelligent Automation – Powered by AI/ML, the system uses all available data from the deep tool integrations to identify software release risks for mitigation before they reach production. Simple, powerful automation can eliminate repetitive, low value tasks and dramatically increase employee productivity throughout the software creation process.

  • DevOps Integration Layer – Features an open framework with deep, native integrations with 50+ common CI/CD tools that power the AI engine and enable the Intelligent Automation Layer to control workflows from code commit to deployment.

  • Decentralized Control - Creates virtualized, secure "DevOps Workspaces" that enable autonomous teams to run CD pipelines without the overhead of operating separate, isolated CD systems and enables central groups – such as security, compliance, and DevOps shared services – to enforce compliance over the virtualized workspaces.

Intelligent automation in OpsMx ISD offers additional benefits including:

  • Turbocharging DevOps Productivity – Reducing manual tasks enables teams to focus on delivering customer value, not maintaining scripts and pushing code to production.

  • Best-of-Breed Tools and Processes Usage - Pluggable tools integration layer supports deep integrations with current and future CI/CD solutions.

  • Shift-Left Security and Compliance with Full Auditability – Central security and compliance teams can define organization-wide security and compliance policies with enforcement by intelligent automation.

  • Breakthrough Delivery Patterns – Combining intelligent automation with advanced delivery strategies – such as progressive delivery, blue-green deployments, or canary rollouts – can enable breakthroughs in delivery speeds and accuracy.

  • Faster Time-to-Value – Available as Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service (CDaaS) or as a managed on-premises solution.

A free trial of OpsMx ISD CDaaS is available on the OpsMx website.

OpsMx at cdCon 2022

OpsMx CEO Gopal Dommety, CTO Gopinath Rebala, and VP of Product Balaji Sivasubramanian will be presenting conference sessions at  cdCon 2022, taking place virtually online and in person in Austin, Tex. on June 7-8 2022. OpsMx, a Platinum Sponsor of cdCon 2022, will be conducting product demonstrations in Booth #P5.

Register to attend on the cdCon conference website.

Keynote Address

WHO:              Gopal Dommety, CEO, OpsMx
WHAT:             "Continuous Delivery 2.0 – Intelligent CD for the Complex Enterprise"
WHEN:            Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 2:50 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. CDT
WHERE:         JW Grand Ballroom 7 - 8

Conference Session

WHO:              Gopinath Rebala, CTO and Balaji Sivasubramanian, VP, Product, OpsMx
WHAT:            "Automating Industry Regulation (SoX, Soc2) Enforcement During Software Delivery"
WHEN:            Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 10:50 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. CDT
WHERE:         JW Grand Ballroom 1

Conference Location

WHERE:         cdCon
                       JW Marriott Austin
                       110 E 2nd Street
                       Austin, TX 78701
                       + Virtual

About OpsMX

OpsMx helps companies achieve their Digital Transformation goals of modernizing their software delivery processes and moving their applications to the Cloud. The OpsMx ISD Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform provides deep end-to-end insights and control over the software delivery process through a single user interface. The solution dramatically increases the productivity of development, DevOps, and operations personnel by intelligently automating routine tasks to increase the velocity and accuracy of releases, enhances security and compliance for development teams and their workflows, and automates the Continuous Delivery process. The open platform features native integrations with more than 50 common CI/CD tools and CD engines – such as Spinnaker, Argo, and Jenkins – that slash time-to-value and ensure the platform can grow with changing needs. The open design with decentralized control allows development teams to continue using the tools they love, while DevOps, security and compliance teams gain the end-to-end visibility, control, and audit capabilities they require. OpsMx is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, enabling them to ship better software faster. For more information, visit opsmx.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opsmx-isd-2-0-applies-intelligent-automation-to-continuous-delivery-to-enable-better-faster-software-deliveries-301562717.html

SOURCE OpsMx Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

    Here's everything Apple announced during its huge WWDC event on Monday.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Why AMD Stock Could Rise as PS5 and Xbox Supply Stabilizes

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the world's leading semiconductor companies, providing computing hardware such as processors, motherboards, graphics cards, and more for some of today's most sought-after technology. The company's stock is down more than 20% in the last six months  but that could all change thanks to AMD's key position in the production of Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X/S.

  • All phones must have the same charging plug, EU demands in major change

    Ruling will require Apple’s iPhone to be redesigned

  • Robinhood, Rivian Lead Slide in Pandemic-Era IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The bear market has not been kind to the scores of technology companies that went public in the U.S. during the pandemic, when issuers rushed to market while demand was hot and valuations soaring.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’

  • Apple redesigns the MacBook Air with a bigger screen and M2 chip

    Somehow, it's already been almost four years since Apple redesigned the MacBook Air with a Retina display. That laptop got a big performance upgrade in late 2020 as one of the first computers to ship with Apple's M1 silicon, but lately the device has started to feel long in the tooth. As expected, Apple is refreshing the MacBook Air today with a design that's more reminiscent of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that the company released last fall.

  • Apple debuts iOS 16 with Apple Pay Later, new lock screen, and ability to delete sent texts

    Apple debuted the latest version of the software that powers millions of iPhones on Monday: iOS 16.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • MacBook Air, iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Top 8 Things Coming Soon From Apple

    Apple announced dozens of new features for the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and MacOS in its two-hour WWDC 2022 keynote—plus a redesigned MacBook Air! WSJ’s Joanna Stern headed to Cupertino and boiled down the news for you. Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan/The Wall Street Journal

  • Apple is Making a Big Change to a Key Service

    Apple's making a big change to one of its most popular services and it could save people a lot of embarrassment. The change involves a tweak to Apple iOS and its messaging app. Once the new version of Apple's mobile device operating system is installed, users will be able to do something they haven't been able to do before, but probably wish they could have.

  • Tech war: Chinese database software vendor shrugs off sanctions risk on using open-source code from Oracle's MySQL system

    A Chinese software vendor has brushed aside speculation that its enterprise product, which uses code from Oracle Corp's MySQL open-source relational database management system, faces the risk of sanctions amid simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing. Beijing Wanli Open Source Software Co recently indicated that its open-source database system GreatDB, used by major state-owned firms like China Mobile and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is not threatened by sanctions or suspens

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple Debuts Pay-Later Service, iPhone Updates to Developers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled a flurry of new software features and services at its Worldwide Developers Conference, including an updated iPhone lock screen, multitasking features for the iPad and a pay-later service that vaults it further into finance. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to Th

  • Can T-Mobile Beat Inflation Without Hiking Prices?

    T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is up to its old antics again. Management issued a press release and new ad campaign pointing out its competitors' recent price hikes while promising never to raise customers' rates once they sign up. Both AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) recently made price adjustments to some old plans to help offset the cost of inflation.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Cloud computing makes it possible to provision hardware and software through the internet.

  • Castor, a data catalog startup, nabs $23.5M to expand its platform

    Castor, a data catalog platform, today announced that it raised $23.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Blossom with participation from Frst and angel investors including Florian Douetteau, the founder of Dataiku. CEO and co-founder Tristan Mayer said that the proceeds will be put toward expanding the company's 25-person workforce with a particular emphasis on the marketing and sales departments. Castor and other data catalogs are collections of metadata, data management, and search tools designed to help users find the data that they need within an organization.

  • Apple WWDC 2022: Key software updates to know

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley reports live from California with updates on Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference and some of the major software updates the company has announced so far.

  • Sony Aims for High-End Electric Car That Bills Extra for Entertainment

    The company’s chief executive said the car market would increasingly shift to a service model where customers pay regularly for software downloads and entertainment.

  • iOS 16 will automatically install security fixes

    Rapid Security Response allows Apple to implement fixes in between full-blown security updates.