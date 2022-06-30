OpsRamp Gains New AIOps Accolades, Customers

Recognition from Research in Action and Analytics Insight, New Customer Wins Attest to OpsRamp’s Growing AIOps Momentum

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, has been named a Market Leader for AIOps in Research In Action’s Vendor Selection Matrix™ report on AIOps Platforms: The Top Global Vendors 2022. This latest industry recognition comes on the heels of OpsRamp’s citation by Analytics Insight as one of the Top 10 AIOps Companies Making a Breakthrough in 2022.



OpsRamp, which develops a SaaS platform for hybrid observability, AI-driven event management, and intelligent automation, received its highest scores in the Research in Action study for Vision And Go-To-Market; Innovation and Differentiation; Customer Satisfaction; and Price Versus Value Ratio, registering a 4.25 on a scale of 1 to 5 in all of those categories. Other high scores for OpsRamp included Breadth And Depth Of Solution Offering and Recommendation Index, with the company receiving a 4 out of 5 in those categories. OpsRamp was one of 18 AIOps vendors profiled in the report.

“For enterprise IT and DevOps teams and MSPs who want to deliver hybrid visibility and control, transform insights into action, and replace routine operational tasks with intelligent automation, OpsRamp is an excellent choice,” the report concluded in its “Bottom Line” section.

Meanwhile, publishing and research platform Analytics Insight named OpsRamp as one of the Top 10 AIOps Companies Making a Breakthrough in 2022. According to Analytics Insight, “OpsRamp’s modern, SaaS-based platform provides enterprise IT teams and managed service providers comprehensive IT operations management (ITOM) from discovery to monitoring to remediation and automation in a single, unified solution.”

Leading MSPs and enterprises use the OpsRamp platform to not only discover and monitor hybrid IT environments but also apply machine learning and automation to improve critical metrics such as faster incident resolution and lower downtime. OpsRamp recently published three new customer success stories that demonstrate the benefits these customers have realized from OpsRamp’s AIOps-based event correlation and alert suppression capabilities:

Liquid IT: Rated OpsRamp’s AIOps capabilities as more than 95% effective at reducing alert noise. This resulted in reduction of mean time to detect and resolve an increase in IT service availability.

WinWire: Used OpsRamp’s alert correlation and suppression capabilities to reduce alert noise by 90%. This has helped WinWire to automate 70% of manual IT processes and manage the same number of clients with 50% less staff.

Wipro: Delivered 95% reduction in alert noise for one of its customers, which in turn supported a 70% expansion in the customer’s business with no additional increase in IT infrastructure and resources.



OpsRamp’s AIOps platform correlates alerts with problems affecting IT services and helps customers understand the business impact of those alerts with built-in service maps and topology explorer. This service context connects hybrid applications and infrastructure resources with the operational aspects of the business service. OpsRamp’s service-centric AIOps helps customers to better manage infrastructure complexity by predicting performance issues and enabling self-correcting actions for repetitive incidents.

“These recent reports from RIA and Analytics Insight, as well as our new customer success stories, provide recognition and validation of our service-centric AIOps strategy, which has guided development of the OpsRamp platform,” said Bill Talbot, OpsRamp’s chief marketing officer. “Our ability to reduce alert noise and provide the service-context of IT incidents to prioritize and resolve those incidents faster is unmatched in the industry.”

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence.

