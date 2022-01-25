U.S. markets closed

OpsVeda Announces Completion Of SOC 2 Type II Certification

·3 min read

Operations Management Software Company achieves another milestone as it reaffirms its commitment to higher data security, confidentiality, and process standards.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, the leading provider of Operations Management Systems, today announced that it has achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The certification is the result of extensive evaluation by an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) accredited firm. It validates the design and effective operation of OpsVeda's security controls in line with AICPA's Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability and Confidentiality.

OpsVeda's Operations Management System (OMS) helps companies handle demand and supply vagaries that has become the hallmark of the COVID era. Customers typically seen a gain of 2% improvement in their operating margins through the continuous intelligence and decision automation capabilities of the software. The software acquires and processes demand, supply, inventory, manufacturing, and logistics data from various sources in near real-time to inform users of actions they can take to prevent losses due to operational issues like stock-outs, chargebacks, expedites, missed deliveries and inventory obsolescence.

"At OpsVeda, information security gets close attention across the ranks. Our customers are large and their operations span many geographies and functions. Our controls ensure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to securing the large amount of sensitive data that they share with us. From awareness to our zero-trust approach, we ensure that security is an integral part of our software development and client operations," said Srikar Vankadaru, AVP – Infrastructure and Security at OpsVeda. He added, "The SOC 2 Type II certification is a validation of our approach. For our customers, it is additional assurance that their data is in safe hands and that the OpsVeda system will be available and performant 24x7."

"Thanks to the pandemic, companies are more aware of the lift that OMS' data driven and AI-powered approach can provide their operations teams. Operations Management Systems ingest some of the most sensitive data in the organization and the measures we take to secure the data has always been our utmost priority," said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO of OpsVeda. He added, "Independent validation of our controls is one of the measures we take to ensure that we are doing it right. The rigorous SOC 2 Type II certification will be another source of assurance for our customers and prospects about the security of their data and the availability of the mission critical system."

About OpsVeda

OpsVeda is an enterprise software company on a mission to make customer operations immensely agile and profitable, through operational intelligence and AI-infused automation. Powered by patented technology and passion for business agility, OpsVeda Operations Management System deliver predictive visibility and prescriptive automation towards opportunities, risks, and exceptions across the business functions of order fulfillment, supply, manufacturing, logistics, inventory, assets, and channel / retail. OpsVeda customers span consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, industrials, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

Founded in 2010, OpsVeda serves its customers from its headquarters in San Jose, CA and offices in Greensboro, NC and Bengaluru, India.

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12901997

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opsveda-announces-completion-of-soc-2-type-ii-certification-301467038.html

SOURCE OpsVeda, Inc.

SOURCE OpsVeda, Inc.

