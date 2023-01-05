U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

Opsys Tech Selected by Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (HASCO) ADAS Business Unit

·3 min read

Opsys Tech's LiDAR to be integrated in HASCO's ADAS systems

 LAS VEGAS and HOLON, Israel, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsys Tech Ltd., developer of patented True Solid-State Scanning LiDAR technology, today announced that it has been selected by HASCO, a world Tier 1 automotive supplier, to be HASCO's LiDAR sensor supplier for its automotive ADAS systems. With this milestone, Opsys and HASCO are deepening their collaboration in the design, development, and manufacturing of next generation pure solid-state LiDAR-enabled automotive ADAS systems.

Opsys Tech and HASCO will partner for a local China market joint production plan for customized LiDAR products based on Opsys Tech LiDAR technology and automated manufacturing processes developed by Opsys. This will enable HASCO to deliver pure solid-state scanning LiDAR-enabled ADAS solutions in mass production quantities. It is expected that mass production of Opsys sensors in support of these solutions will begin in 2024.

Opsys and HASCO began their LiDAR technology collaboration in 2021 and, since that time, HASCO has developed object detection and perception software based on Opsys LiDAR sensors to enable autonomous and semi-autonomous driving applications. Through the Opsys world-leading LiDAR technology and supporting camera and radar sensors integrated with HASCO's advanced software, HASCO's next generation pure solid-state scanning LiDAR-enabled automotive ADAS systems will provide its customers a turn-key solution with good performance and value targeted for mass production vehicles.

"This major milestone in our deep on-going collaboration with HASCO, a world Tier 1 automotive supplier, marks our entrance into the market for mass production quantities of automotive LiDAR systems in Asia. It represents a strong and growing recognition that Opsys Tech True Solid-State Scanning LiDAR technology can provide superior performance and manufacturability to all other LiDAR technologies available in the market. The use of Opsys LiDAR technology will increase the safety of vehicles on the road while enabling the evolution of autonomous functionality at all levels including L5." said Opsys Tech CEO Rafi Harel.

"HASCO been working in the ADAS field for more than 10 years and has launched many products to the market, such as millimeter radar (including forward looking, surround, 4D imaging radar, In-Cabin Child presence detection radar, power door radar), smart camera, fusion system, domain controller, and etc. After several years of cooperation with OPSYS Tech and extensive testing of the Opsys product, HASCO has selected to work with the Opsys True Solid-State Scanning LiDAR technology to satisfy customers' needs. We plan delivering mass production quantities of our better automotive ADAS systems including Opsys LiDAR sensors to our customers beginning in 2024," said Mr. Xie Bin, General Manager of HASCO ADAS Business Unit.

About Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

HASCO is a comprehensive and professional automotive parts system supplier covering more than 40 business areas. The company has 28 directly invested subsidiaries, many of which have more than 30 years of history. There are 465 R&D, manufacturing and service bases and over 120,000 employees around the globe. HASCO commits itself to providing all customers with advanced technology, reliable products and excellent services.

http://www.hasco-group.com/en/index.html

Opsys Tech @ CES2023

The Opsys team invites you to meet us at CES 2023, booth #6507 in Las Vegas, NV and to schedule to take a ride with our live demo @ Vegas traffic.

About Opsys Tech

Opsys Tech was founded in 2016 and has developed a world-leading True Solid-State Scanning LiDAR solution that will drive adoption and commercialization of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles with maximized safety and performance. Opsys Tech is headquartered in Israel, with presence in the United States, Europe and Asia.

On the Web: www.opsys-tech.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/opsys-technologies

CONTACT:
Scott Fosgard
scott@fosgardpr.com 
734-272-7440

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opsys-tech-selected-by-huayu-automotive-systems-co-ltd-hasco-adas-business-unit-301713482.html

SOURCE Opsys Tech

