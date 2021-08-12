U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Optec International's Z2O Division Hires Additional Adminstrative Staff At Company's Headquarters For San Diego & Miami Launches

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Ticker:OPTI) today announced the company's Z2O division now based at the new OPTEC Vista Headquarters, hired 3 new additional full time administrative staff to accommodate the San Diego and Miami launch of the Z2O program along with additional administrative support for the expanding Austin territory. Z2O's project manager forecast's additional personal hiring during the new few months to support the launch and future growth of additional territories across the USA.

Z2O is planning on launching a minimum of 10 additional locations before the end of the year with an additional 20+ locations in 2022.

· Both Z2O and OPTEC management are confident that now is a perfect time to launch these new locations as the conditions of the world are changing. The goal is to provide these essential services to communities and at the same offer employment opportunities in the locations being launched.

Furthermore, launching these new Z2O locations can provide tremendous support to schools re-opening nationwide.

· Z2O has recently been approached by real estate organizations to support the new sales of properties, pre-listings, pre-open market showings, post-closing and for the rental division., The post vacating cleaning and pre-occupancy cleaning has become an expanding industry where Z2O can provide immense support, especially with the rapidly increasing spread of the new strain of the pandemic.

Relative Links: The CDC has in depth information about cleaning and disinfecting. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/disinfecting-building-facility-H.pdf

Greece Wildfires Update:

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/09/world/europe/greece-fires.html

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/europe/greece-wildfire-warning-climate-intl/index.html

As previously announced in the past few weeks, Z2O is also launching in other countries. The software team has been working diligently to finalize the Greek version of the software in anticipation of opening in Greece as soon as possible as part of the agreement with Rafina Innovations (VICA) to be prepared for major assistance with the massive clean-up operations both during and after the wildfires devastation in all regions of Greece.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Lorlano
(760) 621-0062 / Mike@MountaintopMedia.net

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659550/Optec-Internationals-Z2O-Division-Hires-Additional-Adminstrative-Staff-At-Companys-Headquarters-For-San-Diego-Miami-Launches

