OPTEC Subsidiary Z2O Successfully Launches Live Services in Austin Texas

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update.

OPTEC subsidiary Z2O successfully launched the "Uber Type Cleaning App" in Austin, Texas, this week.

Z2O is now available for all cleaning and disinfecting service providers in the Austin, Texas, area. This presents an opportunity for small, local cleaning companies and larger national franchise companies to participate as Z2O vendors in Austin, Texas, providing a boost to cleaning businesses in the area, Z2O will help assist locals in generating income during this most difficult time; not only with the pandemic but provide the opportunity for new business to evolve.

The Pilot program received over 100 Vendor applications during the first 5 days, with local service providers now approved as Z2O certified vendors and more being processed daily. Consumer services for the App went live on Monday, and the vendors are already providing services to users in Austin. As an incentive for the consumers who use the Z2O services, Free OPTEC iWands are being offered through March 22, 2021.

Company COO David Ojeda stated, "We are pleased at the initial response from both vendors and consumers for the Z2O services App, the program is an immediate success, and we have already received a growing number of inquiries from other regions and countries to provide Z2O services as soon as possible."

David Ojeda further commented, "With the Austin TX pilot program launched and fully operational, we are now scheduling the opening of Miami FL for the next Z2O launch, thereafter California, TX, and NY regions."

About Z2O

During these challenging times, there is a vital need to protect businesses and homes from harmful bacteria, viruses, and everything in between. Z2O is a new, on-demand app, delivering an effortless way to schedule cleaning and disinfecting services using smart devices, at the same time providing existing companies and start-ups new opportunities to create jobs and operate and expand business services. This is like the Uber of cleaning and disinfecting, offering the opportunity for the local workforce to have the ability to generate income for essential services that will help their local community as well as expand job opportunities for their employees and staff.

Available 24/7, Z2O provides a fast, efficient way to schedule one-time or recurring services at home or at work - all with a single click in the app.

Services include home and real estate, businesses and restaurants, schools and childcare, fitness centers and gyms, hotels, senior care facilities, airports, and public service areas, and much more.

The Z2O proprietary App was created using no-code software and is housed on the Bubble platform.

Z2O is a subsidiary of OPTEC International Inc., An OTC Markets Publicly Traded Company: Ticker: OPTI.

Visit the Z2O website at www.z2o.com for more information.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

