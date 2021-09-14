U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,857.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,417.50
    -19.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.60
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.45 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.58
    -1.37 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9960
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,797.02
    +1,494.16 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.03
    +25.15 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.23
    -23.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Optellum Appoints Jason Pesterfield as CEO to Drive Commercial Growth in the USA

·4 min read

Fast-growing lung-health AI startup strengthens executive team with business leader experienced in medical devices for lung cancer diagnosis

OXFORD, United Kingdom and HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optellum, a medical software startup based in Oxford, UK, has appointed Jason Pesterfield as CEO to lead growth in the US clinical market. Optellum is a leader in AI-based software that transforms early lung cancer diagnosis and therapy with its medical device software platform, Virtual Nodule Clinic.

CEO Jason Pesterfield will lead growth in the US clinical market from Optellum&#x002019;s US office at Houston&#x002019;s Texas Medical Center.
CEO Jason Pesterfield will lead growth in the US clinical market from Optellum’s US office at Houston’s Texas Medical Center.

Pesterfield's appointment is another boost for Optellum, which recently achieved a number of key milestones that form a strong foundation for the commercial scale-up of the company. The rapidly growing medtech startup achieved the world's first FDA clearance for AI in lung cancer diagnosis, rolled out the technology with an initial wave of US customers and the first US patients diagnosed using the Optellum AI, and recently formed a strategic collaboration with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest healthcare company.

Jason Pesterfield, formerly president and CEO of Veran Medical Technologies, a leader in image-guided lung cancer diagnosis, was hand-picked as a successor by Václav Potěšil PhD, Optellum's founder and CEO since the company's inception in 2016. Pesterfield brings 25 years of leadership experience in the medtech sector. With leadership roles at Stryker and Veran, he has led rapid sales growth of advanced medical devices now used by surgeons, pulmonologists, and radiologists in thousands of hospitals.

Optellum was founded by Václav Potěšil, Lyndsey Pickup, Timor Kadir, Professor Sir Mike Brady, and Jérôme Declerck, who met at the University of Oxford's world-renowned AI lab. Optellum raised seed funding and commenced operations in 2017, securing more than $16M from investors and grants. Potěšil will remain on Optellum's board of directors and executive team as chief business officer, leading partnerships with biopharma, molecular diagnostics, and therapy device companies to drive a key second pillar of Optellum's business.

"It took us almost a year to find the right successor who shares our vision and has the right expertise to take Optellum on to the next stage of growth," said Potěšil. "I am really excited to work with Jason, to make Optellum's platform available to every clinician in the USA and around the world, and to help them diagnose their lung cancer patients as early as possible. With Jason on board, I can focus on advancing Optellum's vision to transform early lung cancer therapy through partnerships that harness the power of AI software combined with molecular diagnostics, robotics and interventional devices, and drugs."

Oklahoma native Jason Pesterfield is the third generation of a farming family in Paul's Valley and played college football for the Nebraska Corn Huskers in three national championships. He studied at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and attended the Advanced Leadership Academic at Harvard before entering the growing field of medical technology. Pesterfield was with Stryker Corporation for 17 years, spanning a variety of leadership positions, including global vice president and general manager of the Surgical Navigation business. At Veran Medical Technologies he commercialized the SPiN Thoracic Navigation System to reach over $30M in annual sales. Veran was acquired by Olympus Corp. for $340M in December 2020.

Speaking about his new role, Pesterfield commented: "I am thrilled to join such a talented team at such an incredibly exciting time. Not only does the Optellum technology address the massive clinical problem of early lung cancer diagnosis; I see a huge commercial opportunity to build Optellum into an even more successful business and a real game-changer for millions of lung cancer patients and clinicians around the world."

About Texas Medical Center
Texas Medical Center (TMC)—the largest medical city in the world—is at the forefront of advancing life sciences. With a campus of more than 50 million square feet, TMC annually hosts 10 million patients, performs over 180,000 surgeries, conducts over 750,000 ER visits, performs close to 14,000 heart surgeries, and delivers over 25,000 babies.

About Optellum
Optellum is a commercial-stage lung health company providing artificial intelligence decision support software that assists physicians in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients. The company was founded so that every lung disease patient is diagnosed and treated at the earliest possible stage when chances of cure are highest. Optellum's roadmap extends beyond lung cancer diagnosis and treatment to other deadly diseases of the lungs, including interstitial lung disease (ILD), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Optellum has offices at the Oxford Centre for Innovation in Oxford, UK and at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, USA. For more information, please visit optellum.com.

Media Contact:
Tim Cox
tim@zingpr.com

Optellum is a commercial-stage lung health company providing artificial intelligence decision support software that assists physicians in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients. (PRNewsfoto/Optellum)
Optellum is a commercial-stage lung health company providing artificial intelligence decision support software that assists physicians in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients. (PRNewsfoto/Optellum)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optellum-appoints-jason-pesterfield-as-ceo-to-drive-commercial-growth-in-the-usa-301375753.html

SOURCE Optellum

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Pfizer, and Other Vaccine Stocks Dropped Today

    Booster shot revenue could be at risk.

  • Oracle stock slips after Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects

    Concerns are at peak among investors and domestic tech companies, including China's cloud majors Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Baidu AI, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Technologies' Huawei Cloud, Canalys reports. The four cloud companies account for 80% of total cloud spending in China's cloud infrastructure market, worth $6.6 billion, up 54% year on year as of Q2 2021. Alibaba Cloud led with a 33.8% market share

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • 11 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best IPO stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these IPOs, and go directly to the 5 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now. Wall Street has been witnessing a frenzy of initial public offerings (IPOs) for quite some time now. As […]

  • Oracle Falls After Sales Miss Estimates on Cloud App Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. declined after reporting sales that fell short of analysts’ estimates, with demand for a key cloud-software product slowing from the previous quarter.The world’s second-largest software maker said revenue rose 3.8% to $9.73 billion in the fiscal first quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg projected $9.77 billion, on average. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.03 a share, the Austin, Texas-based company said Monday in a statement. Analysts estimated 97 cents a share.

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Embattled Evergrande warns of growing default risks as pressures mount

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property group China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday it has engaged advisers to examine its financial options and warned of default risks amid plunging property sales, sending its stock and bond prices sharply lower. The real estate giant has been scrambling to raise funds it needs to pay lenders and suppliers, with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and potentially trigger wider social unrest. In the latest development, Evergrande said two of its subsidiaries had failed to uphold guarantee obligations for 934 million yuan ($145 million) worth of wealth management products issued by third parties.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Barrick eyes new mines, not deals, for future growth

    Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Mark Bristow spent years burnishing his reputation as an aggressive dealmaker, but he says now he is focused on new mines that he hopes will boost profit and the company's sagging stock price. The strategy eschews the acquisition appetite that made Barrick what it is today and instead pins the company's growth on exploration projects in Egypt, Nevada, Guyana and elsewhere. Barrick's shares have lagged rival Newmont Corp and the S&P 500 this year, putting pressure on Bristow and his management team.