U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,387.16
    -8.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.16
    -97.31 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,681.07
    +8.39 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.50
    -10.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +0.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    -0.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2980
    -0.3170 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,233.08
    -1,876.51 (-4.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.68
    -9.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Optex Systems Announces $8.4 Million Order

·2 min read

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded $8.4 Million as part of a 24 month purchase order for laser filters manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.

Bill Bates, GM of AOC, stated: "Applied Optics Center continues to develop and produce the latest generation laser filters which protect both the soldier and the soldier's equipment. This award is the result of working directly with our customers to meet the changing technical requirements of these next generation systems."

With this order, Optex's current backlog stands at over $23 Million.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS
Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs and military spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in the U.S. Government's interpretation of federal procurement rules and regulations, changes in spending due to policy changes in any new federal presidential administration, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, increases in tax rates, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control.

You must carefully consider any such statement and should understand that many factors could cause actual results to differ from the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of other risks and uncertainties, including some that are known and some that are not. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. You should carefully evaluate such statements in light of factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, especially on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. In various filings the Company has identified important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected or historic results. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete list of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Contact:
IR@optexsys.com
1-972-764-5718

SOURCE: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657839/Optex-Systems-Announces-84-Million-Order

Recommended Stories

  • Even as some mortgage refi rates are under 3%, these 3 things are holding homeowners back from refinancing

    Mortgage refinance rates are extremely low right now (you can compare today’s best refi rates here), and experts say now is a great time for many of us to refinance to potentially save thousands. “Mortgage rates are at levels that were unseen prior to this time last year, so if you haven’t refinanced, you’re missing out on the lowest rate you’ll ever have on a mortgage,” says Bankrate’s chief financial analyst Greg McBride. Despite the low rates, 78% of homeowners passed up refinancing last year, according to data released by Zillow in June.

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Crude Declines as the Delta Variant Threatens Global Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown.Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • Vingroup collaborates with Arcturus Therapeutics to establish a manufacturing facility in Vietnam for Arcturus’ mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

    HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 2 August 2021 - Supported by the Vietnamese Government and Health Ministry, Vingroup (HOSE: VIC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) announced a...

  • Facebook Is on a Collision Course With Shopify

    Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) core business has always been advertising. Now, Facebook is thinking beyond ads. Apple's app-tracking transparency initiative has made tracking more difficult for Facebook and its advertisers, adding incentives for the company to expand beyond ads.

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • Why this big donut chain is seeing a resurgence

    Restaurant Brands begins to see better fortunes for one of its key fast food brands.

  • Oil ends more than 3% lower after weaker China, U.S. economic readings

    Oil futures start August on a down note Monday, under heavy pressure after disappointing data on activity in China and the U.S., worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and rising output by OPEC+ producers.

  • The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Dogecoin and Buy These Stocks Instead

    The single biggest reason to sell Dogecoin right now and never look back is its complete lack of competitive advantages. For instance, you'll often hear Dogecoin enthusiasts tout its lower transaction fees relative to the Big Two in crypto, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

  • Why There Are Plenty of Jobs and Still Unemployment

    The explanation is elusive. What is clear is that, if the situation persists, the central bank won’t change its stimulus campaign.

  • Oil falls over 3% on concerns over demand and OPEC supply boost

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 3% on Monday after weak economic data from China and the United States, the world's top oil consumers, and higher crude output from OPEC producers stoked fears of weakness in oil demand and oversupply. Brent crude oil futures settled down $2.52, or 3.3%, at $72.89 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended $2.69, or 3.6%, lower at $71.26. "Energy futures...are still expressing concerns over slowed production consumption as coronavirus cases are back on the rise in several regions of the U.S. as well as several countries overseas," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

  • Carlyle to Award $2 Million to Staff for Focusing on Diversity

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is awarding a total of about $2 million to more than 50 executives and other employees globally who are excelling at goals tied to diversity, equity and inclusion.The purpose is to “reward a group of employees who have gone above and beyond,” Sandra Horbach, a Carlyle managing director and co-head of U.S. buyout and growth, said in an interview. “It’s not about the dollars here, it’s about the recognition, and celebrating contributions while inspiring others to

  • Supply chain crunch threatens to derail Germany's economic recovery

    A record supply crunch in German factories threatens to derail the industrial powerhouse’s recovery as its car giants are hit hardest by shortages and soaring prices. Almost two-thirds of industrial firms in Europe’s biggest economy faced supply bottlenecks and delivery issues in the second quarter - shortages that could scupper Germany’s rebound, the Munich-based Ifo institute warned. The share of industrial companies struggling with supply chain issues surged from 45pc to 64pc - well above the

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • Banished Chinese Bitcoin Miners Look to the West, and Far Beyond

    One lesson Chinese miners have learned from the ban: Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

  • Ford’s Utility Man Drives Its Commercial-Vehicle Strategy

    Ted Cannis applies a diverse background to a new strategic imperative: expanding services to those customers buying work trucks and vans.