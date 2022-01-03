U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,789.75
    +31.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,420.00
    +194.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,443.25
    +122.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.10
    +21.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.98
    +0.77 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -0.09 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3511
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,320.18
    +44.51 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.61
    +12.74 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

Opthea Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Commercialization of OPT-302 for Wet AMD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Opthea Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Judith Robertson as the Company’s first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1 January 2022. Concurrently with this appointment, Ms. Robertson has stepped down as a non-executive member of the Opthea Board of Directors, a position she has held since June 2021, to pursue the full-time executive CCO role.

Opthea’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Megan Baldwin, commented “I am delighted to welcome Ms. Robertson to the executive management team to lead both the U.S. and global commercialization activities for OPT-302. Ms. Robertson’s appointment reflects her deep commitment to the Company and her conviction in the potential of targeting VEGF-C/-D to improve visual acuity outcomes in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Ms. Robertson’s appointment is timely as we advance our Phase 3 registrational program and commercialization efforts for OPT-302. We look forward to capitalizing on both her deep knowledge of the Company and her experience in overseeing the launch of multiple ophthalmology products.”

Ms. Judith Robertson is an accomplished life sciences commercial executive with an extensive track record for building, leading and launching several commercial organizations. Prior to joining Opthea, Ms. Robertson was most recently Chief Commercial Officer of Eleusis Ltd and was previously Chief Commercial Officer of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, where she oversaw the launch of Rhopressa®, the first product targeting a new mechanism of action for the treatment of glaucoma in 20 years, and the launch of the combination product Rocklatan®. Prior to Aerie, Ms. Robertson was Global Commercial Vice President Immunology and Ophthalmology at Johnson and Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Global Vice President Ophthalmology at Novartis (formerly Alcon). Her prior experience also includes several senior executive commercial roles at Searle and Bristol Myers Squibb including President and General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb Canada.

Opthea’s Chairman, Dr. Jeremy Levin, commented “On behalf of Opthea’s Board of Directors, I wish to thank Ms. Robertson for her service to the Company as a non-executive director. We are confident that Ms. Robertson’s commercial expertise will continue to be a great asset to the Company as she moves to an executive role. Furthermore, Ms. Robertson’s appointment adds to our goal of building out a substantial presence in the United States, a key market as we look towards commercialization.”

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq: OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Opthea’s lead product candidate OPT-302 is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials and being developed for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to achieve broader inhibition of the VEGF family, with the goal of improving overall efficacy and demonstrating superior vision gains over that which can be achieved by inhibiting VEGF-A alone.

Inherent risks of Investment in Biotechnology Companies

There are a number of inherent risks associated with the development of pharmaceutical products to a marketable stage. The lengthy clinical trial process is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of a drug prior to commercialization and a significant proportion of drugs fail one or both of these criteria. Other risks include uncertainty of patent protection and proprietary rights, whether patent applications and issued patents will offer adequate protection to enable product development, the obtaining of necessary drug regulatory authority approvals and difficulties caused by the rapid advancements in technology. Companies such as Opthea are dependent on the success of their research and development projects and on the ability to attract funding to support these activities. Investment in research and development projects cannot be assessed on the same fundamentals as trading and manufacturing enterprises. Therefore, investment in companies specializing in drug development must be regarded as highly speculative. Opthea strongly recommends that professional investment advice be sought prior to such investments.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Company goals, expectations, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement, including, but not limited to, the advancement of Opthea’s Phase 3 registrational program and commercialization efforts for OPT-302 and Opthea’s goal of building out a substantial presence in the United States. Such statements are based on Opthea’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties associated with clinical trials and product development and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in Australia, the United States or internationally. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Opthea’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on October 28, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, which statements apply only as of the date of this announcement. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this ASX announcement.

Authorized for release to ASX by Megan Baldwin, CEO & Managing Director

Company & Media Enquiries:

Join our email database to receive program updates:

U.S.A. & International:

Tel: +1 212-600-1902

Sam Martin

info@opthea.com

Argot Partners

www.opthea.com

Tel: +1 212-600-1902

opthea@argotpartners.com

Australia:

Rudi Michelson

Monsoon Communications

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9620 3333



Recommended Stories

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • Jim Rogers: Next bear market will be ‘the worst in my lifetime’ — here are 3 assets he's using for 2022 crash protection

    The investment legend is famous for being bearish. But he might be right in 2022.

  • 5 predictions for the stock market in 2022: Morning Brief

    A New Year for investors is here. It's time for a few predictions! Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer shares dropped following local media reports that China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province. Evergrande halted trading in its shares.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateT

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • 3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The stock market was on a roll in 2021, with the S&P 500 gaining 28% over the past 12 months. Many tech investors are familiar with Nvidia and its impressive graphics processing chips that are used for everything for gaming, artificial intelligence processing, cryptocurrency mining, and data centers.

  • Alibaba Drops Amid Signal Some Investors May Be Poised to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped the most in more than three weeks amid concerns that some investors may be about to cut stakes after swapping their U.S. holdings for Hong Kong-listed ones.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quar

  • Will Alibaba Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is often called the "Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of China" because it's the country's largest e-commerce and cloud company. Analysts expect Amazon to generate more than three times as much revenue as Alibaba this year, and its market cap of $1.7 trillion dwarfs Alibaba's market cap of approximately $333 billion.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Rick Rule: Your cash savings will be crucial during a 'dramatic reckoning' — here's how to crash-proof your portfolio for 2022

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Stock Futures Rise and Tesla Surges — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are kicking off 2022 much like they ended 2021 by weighing what effect the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will have on global growth.

  • Tesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Record With 308,600 Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Crush Views, Stock Eyes Breakout; Bring On The 2022 Market Rally

    Tesla deliveries blew out Q4 forecasts after strong sales from Xpeng and Nio. How to start off the 2022 market rally right.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three explosive growth stocks that stand out as great buys in the new year. Keith Noonan: Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) success thus far has been nothing short of incredible.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Loser Stocks That Could Be 2022 Winners

    Famed innovation investor Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF had a 2021 to forget, down 22% over the past year, while the Nasdaq has galloped 61% higher. Many of her favorite stock picks have busted, and investors might be questioning whether she's lost her touch. Fear not; success in the stock market rarely moves in a straight line.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It may not sound exciting to start investing with a company as big and established as Apple. You can see below that free cash flow continues to grow despite the smartphone market maturing, because Apple has added software services and adjacent products to the mix. The iPhone is now largely seen as a standard tool for businesses and consumers, and new technologies like cryptocurrencies are being built on top of the iPhone, not replacing it.

  • Will Nio Recover in 2022?

    For electric vehicle (EV) investors, China is an attractive market. Of these, China alone is expected to account for around 2.9 million units. As a leading market for EVs, China obviously attracts top global players.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Trades at a Significant Discount to U.S. Peers. The Stock Is One of Barron’s Top Picks for 2022.

    Energy supplies could be tight and prices high for years. Royal Dutch Shell stands to capitalize as one of the world’s top energy operations.

  • 3 Best Stocks We Bought for 2022

    With many growth stocks getting hit with one final sell-off in the final weeks of 2021, deals now abound. Thus, three Fool.com contributors made some stock purchases  headed into the new year. Nicholas Rossolillo (Marvell Technology Group): Not to be confused with Disney's (NYSE: DIS) superhero franchise with a similar name (Marvel, not Mar-VELL), this suddenly emergent semiconductor designer is popping on all sorts of Wall Street analysts' radar as of late.