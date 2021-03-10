U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Optibus picks up $107M for an AI-based planning and operations platform aimed at mass transportation

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Mass transportation is a critical part of how metropolitan areas keep moving, and today a startup that has built an AI-based platform to help mass transportation work more efficiently is announcing a huge round of funding to grow its business and tackle a new set of opportunities and challenges in the modern city.

Optibus -- a Tel Aviv-based startup that provides a platform to analyze how vehicles and people move around in cities and then provides navigation, scheduling, driver rostering and other guidance for mass transportation providers to service those cities better -- has picked up $107 million, a Series C that it will be using to continue expanding the kinds of services that it provides to customers.

This Series C is coming at the same time that the startup is launching a new Geospatial Suite that is part of that platform expansion. It provides tools to visualize and predict movement alongside different transportation options, fitting in with the shift that many cities are making to encouraging multi-modal travel covering buses, trains, bikes, scooters and walking to offset traffic congestion from single-passenger cars.

Meanwhile, Optibus' customers include city governments and other companies and organizations that have implemented mass transportation systems (these include those who have large campuses, but also, for example, big tech companies that operate private shuttle services to bring users who live in one place to their headquarters in another); huge mass transportation providers; electric and other vehicle makers; and more.

In a city like London, CEO and co-founder Amos Haggiag says that it helps run 30% of the city's public transportation, focused mainly around bus usage, and 25% of public transportation in the U.K. market overall.

The funding is being co-led by two investors, Bessemer Venture Partners and Insight Partners, with previous investors Verizon Ventures*, Pitango, New Era Capital Partners, Dynamic Loop and Blue Red Partners also participating, along with strategics like bus company Stagecoach (which announced its investment, but not the value of it, last week). The company is not disclosing its valuation but Haggiag told me that it's gone up 4X since its last round in 2018.

Indeed, this is a significant round for Optibus, which prior to this had only raised around $55 million since opening for business in 2014. The size of this Series C underscores the company's traction and also the potential opportunities of being a transportation data provider at the moment.

Cities exist between a rock and a hard place these days. They have to continue to focus on how to operate well while also getting increasingly crowded -- a long-term trend that's existed for decades. But now, on top of that, dense metro areas also have to figure out how to operate safely at a time when effective social distancing can make the difference between life and death. These two imperatives are often at odds with each other.

While you might assume that social distancing has meant less rather than more use of public transportation, you would be right, but that's not the full story. Haggiag said that in the last year Optibus has had a surge of new business and increased usage from its customers, not because they are handling more passengers -- some cities have seen as much as an 80% drop in passenger revenues, he said -- but because buses and other transportation modes have remained running as essential services, but ones that need to be better organised and spaced out than ever before, in order to be run responsibly.

The role of a company like Optibus has been to bring technology into an equation that has been tackled mostly as an offline problem before now.

"People sit in a room to map these routes out. It's very old school stuff," said Haggiag. "There so much budget involved and also lots of data that no one uses. No one had previously tried to figure out the patterns."

Data has become an even more critical part of the transportation equation in recent years. Companies like Uber might have grown their profile through marketing and making their ride-hailing services as ubiquitous as possible, but they have also, very intentionally, positioned themselves as technology companies, building smart platforms to manage and optimize how the pieces move around on the map, so to speak, with the idea being that "winning" in the transportation game is as much about getting that right, as it is about customer service, or introducing new forms of transportation. (Arguably, as Uber has moved away from its moonshot projects, the third of these is even less prominent, making logistics and optimization an even more important part of the tech equation.)

Meanwhile, autonomous vehicle technology plays are about as data-hungry as you can get. AI algorithms need to ingest an endless amount of information to "learn" how to work like humans (or to hope to work like humans, if you are a little cynical like I am). If and when those services ever get up, they too will rely endlessly on streams of data to optimise how and on which streets vehicles should run.

These are, interestingly, not yet two use cases for Optibus, Haggiag said. Interest from autonomous companies has so far been minimal, and it's only just starting to see its own work in multimodal analytics meeting up with what transportation-on-demand and navigating startups have been working on.

They both, however, point to a couple of big areas where Optibus might grow in the coming years, or who might be interested in the company over time.

In the meanwhile, the startup has a very big opportunity in its current customer base and how attitudes in general around the purpose and longer-term aim of public transportation investments.

While cars have long been the default transportation option in many parts of the world for decades, we have seen a gradual shift even in the most unlikely of cities, like Los Angeles, where services are expanding not because people have suddenly decided they don't love their cars, but because the growth in population has made the growth of more vehicles untenable. It's led to a more extensive public transportation network, which has led to more people using it.

“Effective public transportation is a critical part of a well-functioning society, and with the rise of new mobility options and electric vehicles, paired with the added challenge of the pandemic, city operators face more complexity than ever,” said Alex Ferrara, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, in a statement. “Optibus stands out as a modern cloud-based solution that cuts through this complexity, allowing transit operators to plan routes and optimize schedules in minutes rather than days, promoting a more affordable and passenger-friendly experience. We are excited to partner with them as they build a global, world-class operating system for public transportation.”

*Disclosure: Verizon Ventures is part of Verizon, which owns TechCrunch. This did not influence my decision to cover this news.

  • How to Boost Your Retirement Income When Social Security Only Covers 40%

    Only 40%? That's right -- Social Security has been designed to provide roughly 40%, on average, of your preretirement income. So don't assume that it will provide enough cash on which to live somewhat comfortably.

  • SoftBank Poised to Reap $16 Billion Profit as Coupang Boosts IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the biggest shareholder in Coupang Inc., stands to reap an enormous windfall when the South Korean e-commerce leader goes public this week, giving founder Masayoshi Son further evidence his often-criticized startup bets are paying off.The Japanese company owns about 35% of the startup and could report an unrealized gain of as much as $16 billion after Coupang raised the target price range for its initial public offering. That would be the SoftBank Vision Fund’s largest-ever startup profit booked in a single quarter since it began reporting results in 2017.Son has come under heavy criticism for missteps in backing fledgling companies, including WeWork and more recently Greensill Capital. But the South Korean startup adds to a string of hits that have compensated for those losses and pushed his Vision Fund to profit records in the last two quarters. If Coupang succeeds in its public debut, SoftBank’s windfall could exceed the $11 billion it reported from DoorDash Inc.’s December IPO.“This is a decent-size win for Masa and, in some way, it validates his style of going all in to score big,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Their backing of Greensill seems like a rounding error by comparison.”Coupang and its bankers raised the price range of the offering Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the shares. The Seoul-based startup is now seeking to raise $4.08 billion and is offering 120 million shares at $32 to $34 each. At the high end of that range, the company would be valued at roughly $58 billion.The listing would be one of the biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since the $25 billion IPO by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014, Son’s biggest success to date.“Coupang is not likely to be just another quick-money exit for SoftBank,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Given its position in the South Korean market and how well it sits in SoftBank’s overall portfolio, it’s an investment they could hold on to for a while.”Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, founded Coupang in 2010 and has since grown the company into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc. The loss-making company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a 7-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to the filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Read more: Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six MonthsA global rally in technology shares boosted the Vision Fund to a record 844.1 billion yen ($7.7 billion) profit in the December quarter, raising the value of its holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for IPOs from the likes of Coupang. More recently, tech and online services have waned in popularity as a global vaccine distribution drive has raised expectations of a recovery and reduced reliance on remote work and entertainment offerings.Son has said SoftBank may see between 10 to 20 public listings a year from its portfolio of 164 startups across three different funds. Even WeWork, an investment which lost more than 90% for SoftBank, has received interest from special purpose acquisition companies, the company chief told investors in December.“During the worst of the WeWork fallout, people have been somewhat unfair to the company by focusing too much on the failures,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lai said. “The Vision Fund may never be a superstar, but some of its bets turned out pretty good. The question is whether it can continue delivering outsized profits quarter after quarter, especially given the recent cooling in the markets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banks Press Fed to Preserve $600 Billion in Balance-Sheet Leeway

    (Bloomberg) -- Thanks to the pandemic, U.S. banks won a long-sought regulatory break that let them expand their balance sheets by as much as $600 billion without adhering to profit-denting safeguards. Now, firms are frantically lobbying to extend that relief before it expires at month’s end.The reprieve from what’s known as the supplementary leverage ratio -- granted a year ago as Covid-19 rocked markets and the economy -- gave lenders free rein to load up on Treasuries and deposits, while avoiding a requirement that they hold more capital as a buffer against losses. The Federal Reserve and other agencies eased the rules because they said they wanted excess capital deployed to struggling businesses and households.As watchdogs mull letting the relief continue, Wall Street isn’t shying away from offering arguments and even warnings. Executives point out that the pain from coronavirus is far from over, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has cautioned that it might have to shun customer deposits if tougher rules are reinstated. Analysts have also said recent bouts of wild trading in the $21 trillion Treasury market could be tied to concerns that banks will be forced to hold less government debt, even selling some of their holdings.“We estimate the potential for about $200 billion in Treasury selling, with the potential for it to be even larger,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Dan Krieter. He added that the outlook remains “extremely uncertain” because it’s not clear what banks’ capital demands will be going forward.The lobbying has put the Fed at the center of a political firestorm, one of its first tests in the Biden era of seeking to support a fragile economy while fending off attacks from Democrat lawmakers who oppose any backpedaling on regulations adopted after the 2008 financial crisis. Progressive Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown have already fired a warning shot about doing the banks’ bidding.Pressuring PowellMeanwhile, Republicans repeatedly pressed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at recent congressional hearings with industry-encouraged requests to grant an extension. Powell responded that the Fed hasn’t decided what to do, and the regulator has continued to decline to comment on its plans.The issue is weighing on lenders, with the KBW Bank Index slipping as much as 3.2% Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said less excess capital may be available for distribution to shareholders if the break isn’t preserved. The supplementary leverage ratio -- one of the key responses to the 2008 crisis -- limits banks’ indebtedness by measuring the amount of capital they have standing against all their assets. When regulators relaxed the requirement last April, disruption in Treasuries was a major factor in their decision. The move allowed banks to help stabilize that market, while maintaining funding for short-term borrowing arrangements known as repurchase agreements.“The market has assigned almost mythical powers” to the temporary capital break, said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America. In reality, he argued, the impact probably hasn’t been that significant because banks’ share of the demand for Treasuries is “very marginal.”Without incurring extra capital costs, the relief enabled the largest banks to pile up about $400 billion in reserves created from the Fed’s ongoing asset purchases and $200 billion in Treasuries, BMO’s Krieter estimated in a client note.The Fed has indicated that it intends to continue its asset buying, and those who want the break extended argue that continued economic stimulus will lead to a flood of new issuance, meaning it’s a bad time to deter banks from buying more Treasuries.“If that were to wane this year, when supply issues are likely to be worse, I think it could be problematic,” said NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn.Fed’s FactorsFactors the Fed is likely to consider include whether the threat to the economy is as urgent as it was a year ago and the message it sends when regulators are seen as kowtowing to Wall Street. Also, the leverage ratio is an international agreement struck between global watchdogs, meaning overseas banks have a legitimate gripe that their U.S. counterparts are benefiting from less aggressive oversight.In pushing for an extension, Wall Street lobbyists have conducted a campaign of blog posts, research and letter writing. They’ve also homed in on one argument that regulators might be receptive to: banks needed the relief to respond to a dilemma that the federal government created.All the stimulus programs rolled out last year flooded corporations and consumers with cash that they had to store somewhere. That happened as companies -- scared by the pandemic -- were also drawing down credit lines that needed a home. Banks’ domestic deposits rose by 23% to $16.3 trillion in 2020 from 2019 and lenders had to invest the funds in Treasuries and other low-risk assets. So relaxing bank capital requirements for deposits and Treasuries was a natural reaction to the deluge.JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jennifer A. Piepszak said last month that “all of the major banks” are concerned about the relief going away. If it does, “we could turn away deposits,” she said.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also have a say in whether banks are granted an extension. But FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams believes the relaxed capital demands have been the most meaningful for the bank holding companies the Fed oversees, according to an agency spokeswoman.The OCC is currently led by acting comptroller Blake Paulson, an agency veteran, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has the authority to name anyone she wants to run the regulator. An OCC spokesman declined to comment on the agency’s plan.(Updates with bank stocks slipping in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • Can I retire? Not before you know the answer to this big question

    Here is a simple six-step process to figure out roughly what you spend now, how much income you need in retirement and whether you need to save more now so you can maintain your lifestyle. If you are 10 years from retirement, you can use your current spending less the large savings you accumulate as your starting point. It includes your salary (less any 401(k) contributions) as well as dividends, capital gains, alimony, and other income sources.

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • Which Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?

    U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, reflecting gains by battered technology stocks amid a fall in bond yields. Stocks that were inspired by the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets in January also rallied. Heading into the pre-market session on Wednesday, here is a look at the ten most talked about stocks on the subreddit as of press time, based on r/WallStreetBets analytics data. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME): Shares of the video game retailer gained 26.9% on Tuesday to $246.90, rising for the sixth straight day. GameStop said Monday its board has constituted a committee led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to re-evaluate its e-commerce plans. Speculation is also rife that small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY): The exchange-traded fund trades on the NYSE Arca and is the largest ETF in the world and has been a top WSB interest in the recent months. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of the electric vehicle maker rebounded from a steep selloff and rose 19.6% on Tuesday to $110.58 for its biggest jump in more than a year. Tesla reported a month-over-month increase in deliveries in China for February despite the Lunar New Year holidays. In addition, Tesla and its battery supplier LG Energy Solutions are reportedly in talks to make the automaker’s latest advanced batter in the U.S. and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC): The movie theatre chain’s shares climbed more than 13% on Tuesday to $10.50, rising for the third straight day. The company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Wednesday. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): The data-analytics company’s share rose 7.7% on Tuesday. The company said it will hold the first in a series of “Double Click” software demo events on April 14 to showcase how its platforms are used across these industries and customers. Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT): The real-estate services company’s shares rose 3.2% on Tuesday to $25.49, ending a four-day losing streak. While reporting its fourth-quarter results in late February, Rocket Companies declared a special dividend of $1.11 per share payable on March 23, 2021, with the record date set at the close of business on Tuesday, March 9. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating on the company and raised its price target to $24. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB): Shares of BlackBerry rose 7.2% on Tuesday to close at $10.45. The company announced new technology advancements to BlackBerry AtHoc that will improve how U.S. Federal agencies communicate during times of crisis and reduce the risk of unauthorized access to Federal data. The company also said it has teamed up with Desay SV Automotive to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving. NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO): Nio’s shares rose 17.4% to $41.35 after it was reported by Reuters that the company and two other U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers are planning for a secondary listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year. Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL): Shares of the iPhone maker added more than 4% to $121.08. It was reported on Tuesday that Apple could now launch the long-rumored AirTags and the new iPad Pro models at an event to be held on March 23. Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS): Shares of Disney fell 3.7% to $194.51 on Tuesday despite the company saying that its Disney+ streaming service, which was launched in November 2019, passed the 100 million mark for subscribers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Adds B To Wealth In A Single Day With Tesla Stock ReversalTesla Factories And Warehouses Impacted In Massive Security-Camera Breach: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile All Have Big Events This Week. Here’s What to Expect.

    Expect plenty of 5G network-related hyperbole, big spending plans, and some new financial guidance and operating targets when Verizon Communications, AT&T, and T-Mobile US host investor days this week.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • U.S. Steel Faces Reckoning as Carnegie-Era Mills Boost Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- For U.S. Steel Corp., there may soon be a reckoning after the rally.Factories that date back to Andrew Carnegie need more maintenance that will drain cash, and steel prices are set to pull back from record highs as competitors’ new mills begin production. Earnings are expected to shrink across the industry later this year, and U.S. Steel shares, which have led a surge among producers of the metal, may be especially vulnerable, analysts say.U.S. Steel outperformed domestic peers in the past six months as steel prices more than doubled. But the outsized sway that metal prices have on the company’s stock means it likely faces a rougher road in the second half, even as the economic recovery picks up. The futures forward curve signals a pullback of as much as 32% by the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The reality is the stock, as it is for all steel stocks, is the beneficiary of the macro environment,” said Curt Woodworth, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said by phone. “Once we get to the back half of year and more capacity goes into market, the steel price could normalize fairly quickly.”New plants on the way include a Steel Dynamics Inc. mill opening this summer that will add at least 200,000 tons of steel a quarter and a Nucor Corp. plant set to start up in late 2021.Meghan Cox, a spokeswoman for U.S. Steel, said that the idea that U.S. steel faces a more difficult second half because of the new capacity is “flawed.”Reflected in Forecasting“The market has been aware of the new capacity coming on line and we would assume that is reflected in forecasting,” she said in an email. “The same is true for our planned capital expenditures, which have been public for some time.”Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has said it needs to spend $1.3 billion at its Mon Valley facility, and it will need to shell out more in Europe to maintain an old asset base, according to Credit Suisse.Steel prices rose more than 70% in 2020 as American producers, surprised by the pace of the recovery in demand from the pandemic, were slow to restart furnaces, leaving a dearth of supply. That fueled the surge in U.S. Steel shares, with steel prices more than double the company’s cash costs of around $550 a ton. To be sure, even the weaker fourth-quarter futures portend good margins.Shares of U.S. Steel rose 1.2% to $20.86 on Tuesday in New York. The Bloomberg Americas Iron/Steel Index of 12 companies advanced 0.2%.“Our view is that you’re at peak earnings for the company this year and peak free cash flow, so the market should put a pretty low multiple for a company at peak earnings,” Woodworth said. “We struggle to see how the valuation makes a lot of sense at the current price.”Capital EfficiencyWhile an increasing number of companies such as Nucor Corp. use cheaper-to-run electric-arc furnaces to recycle scrap into steel products, U.S. Steel is among those still using more costly legacy blast furnaces.U.S. Steel, which traces its roots back to 1901 when J. Pierpont Morgan merged a collection of assets with Carnegie, is taking steps to diversify. Last year, it bought the remainder of Big River Steel, an electric arc furnace, to remain competitive as blast furnaces lose market share.Chief Executive Officer David Burritt told analysts during the company’s earnings call in January that Big River will allow it to be less capital intensive. The producer also has $6.3 billion in pro-forma debt, after issuing bonds to weather the pandemic and purchase Big River, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The question is now, with Big River Steel can U.S. Steel become a much more capital-efficient company?” said Woodworth.For now, it still mostly operates integrated mills, making its closest domestic competitor Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. U.S. Steel expects $675 million in capital expenditures this year, much of that going toward major upgrades of inefficient plants, whereas Cliffs -- whose 2021 revenue is forecast to be about 35% higher -- sees spending $600 million to $650 million, mostly on basic maintenance.“There are definitely risks in the second half, and as the steel price comes down it’ll be hard for steel stocks to rally in the face of that,” said Andrew Cosgrove, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Upbeat Chinese Data May Not Ease Emerging-Market Taper Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of rising inflation and U.S. Treasury yields may damp emerging-market sentiment, reflected by a slump in Chinese assets despite trade data that pointed to a speedier global recovery from last year’s lockdown.Exports from the world’s second-biggest economy soared in the first two months of the year, data showed Sunday, reflecting a recovery in external demand and providing a much-needed boost for risk assets after a turbulent start to March. Meantime, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday that may offer an additional spur to countries such as Mexico whose economies are most sensitive to U.S. growth.Emerging-market stocks fell to a two-month low and currencies were poised for their worst session in a year on Monday as anxiety remains high in the bond market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish message last week stopped short of trying to rein in the surging yields. An index of dollar-denominated debt in the developing world dropped for a fourth week in its longest losing streak since 2018. Local-currency notes also declined amid selloffs from Poland to Hungary and Mexico.“All fixed-income assets face a challenging market as rates and inflation become more of a threat,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital. “Emerging markets are no different. We have already seen outflows from emerging-market fixed-income funds, and I suspect that will continue in the near term.”Last week, exchange-traded fund investors withdrew money from emerging-market bonds, while adding to stocks, as they weighed the prospects of stronger global growth and a pickup in U.S. yields.Inflation data this week will offer evidence of whether that caution is merited. Economists expect consumer prices to have picked up in places such as Taiwan, India and Brazil. Elsewhere, Peruvian policy makers will probably keep the key interest rate at a record low of 0.25%.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Improving China Data; Rising Treasury YieldsInflation WatchTaiwan’s consumer prices probably rose last month after declining in January, according to a Bloomberg survey before the report on Tuesday. Export figures the same day may reveal growth slowed in February after the island exported a record the previous monthThe improving global trade outlook and backdrop for exports will probably buoy the Taiwan dollar, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in SingaporeIndia’s consumer-price inflation probably accelerated further above the central bank’s 4% target, a Bloomberg survey showed. That could limit its capacity to keep monetary conditions accommodativeThose figures may put further upward pressure on Indian bond yields, which are already at a 10-month highA reading of Brazil’s February consumer-price inflation on Thursday will be the last before the central bank meets later this month to decide on the key policy rateEconomists expect that inflation climbed last monthMexico’s February inflation probably increased amid higher non-core prices, data on Tuesday may showArgentina is likely to report another month of high inflation when it releases February figures on ThursdayChile’s monthly inflation eased in February on a drop in food costs, corroborating the central bank’s message that a recent consumer price jump is temporary and stimulus will be kept in placeKey DataChinese data due this week will provide another update on the nation’s economy after authorities announced a conservative growth target for this year at the National People’s Congress on FridayAfter containing the pandemic and becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020, officials now want to address imbalances such as a dependence on investment in property and infrastructure funded by corporate debtOn Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the U.S. to stop “crossing lines and playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan, which Beijing claims sovereignty overAggregate financing numbers for February due between March 9 and 15 may show a slowdown due to seasonal factors. Inflation figures on Wednesday are expected to show consumer prices dropped for a second month in February, further enhancing the allure of Chinese bondsBrazil’s January economic activity and retail sales figures will also be released next week, offering clues on the pace of a rebound in Latin America’s largest economyIn politics, traders will watch for progress on an emergency spending bill as it moves through the lower house. Jitters over fiscal spending have contributed to the real becoming the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearTurkey’s January current-account deficit due Thursday may narrowThe lira has posted losses for two straight weeksREAD: Economist Who Called 2018 Turkey Crash Sees New Boom, BustSouth Africa will report its fourth-quarter current-account surplus on Thursday, which is forecast to have narrowedThe country is also expected to report manufacturing production data on the same dayOn Friday, Mexico will post January industrial production figures, which will give investors a better look at how activity is recoveringPeruvian policy makers will probably keep a dovish outlook on Thursday by holding borrowing costs at 0.25%, the lowest among major Latin American economies, according to a forecast by Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.