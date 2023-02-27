U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,839.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,030.75
    +33.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.00
    -0.32 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.24 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.53 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1530
    -0.2530 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,435.73
    +250.74 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.25
    -8.80 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Optic Nerve Disorder Treatment Market to Reach USD 5.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in prevalence of optic nerve disorder treatment, growth in geriatric population and increase in technological advancement drive the growth of the global optic nerve disorder treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Optic Nerve Disorder Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Steroidal Therapy, Immunomodulators Therapy, Others Treatment Type), by Indication (Optic Neuritis, Glaucoma, Optic Nerve Atrophy, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global optic nerve disorder treatment industry generated $3,372.46 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,247.82 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Free Sample of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14411

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increased glaucoma cases and a rise in demand for treatments for optic nerve disorders are the main drivers driving the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with optic nerve disorders treatment is expected to hamper the growth to some extent. Conversely, increase in growth potential of emerging economies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on Optic Nerve Disorder Treatment Market:

  • Decrease in the demand for optic nerve treatment due to the risk of Covid-19 infection had a negative impact on the global optic nerve disorder treatment market, especially during the lockdown period.

  • However, from 2021, the market started recovering at a full scale.

Procure Complete Report (257 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)
https://tinyurl.com/8u5zrjwc

The immunomodulator therapy segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By type, the immunomodulator therapy segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $3,204.51 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,028.40 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period owing to increase in number of ongoing clinical trials for the development of immunotherapeutic agents such as ponesimod, ozanimod and laquimod, in the treatment of optic neuritis and glaucoma.

The glaucoma disease segment to rule the roost-

By Indication, the glaucoma segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $3,231.77 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5,041.54 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of open angle glaucoma and increase in number of approvals for drugs for the treatment of glaucoma.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the lion's share in 2021

By end-user, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment were the highest contributor to the market, with $1,754.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2,571.83 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period owing to high availability of products in settings for several types of optic nerve disorders.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14411

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, the North America market was dominant, in terms of revenue, among other regions in 2021.The key factors that drive the growth of the market in this region are increase in R&D activities and strong presence of key market players. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in R&D infrastructure, substantial investments made by the market players and rise in government support are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players-

  • SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

  • ABBVIE INC.

  • NOVARTIS AG

  • PFIZER, INC.

  • BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES, INC.

  • TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

  • MALLINCKRODT PHARMACEUTICALS

  • MERCK AND CO., INC.

  • AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

  • CIPLA LTD

The report analyzes these key players in the global optic nerve disorder treatment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, and product approval to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Ophthalmic Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Spine Biologics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Autoinjectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Surgical Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optic-nerve-disorder-treatment-market-to-reach-usd-5-3-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301756256.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a gove

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

    Warren Buffett's earnings-linked letter to shareholders details dominant stakes in AmEx, BofA, two oil giants and more.

  • Shocking, 'impossible' gas bills push restaurants to the brink of closures

    The ripple effect of skyrocketing gas prices is felt acutely at restaurants with gas cooking methods. 'It just doesn't end.'

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • Coca-Cola-Owned Brand Expands Its Bold Take On a Novel Drink

    A Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching new unique beverages to expand the cola giant's variety of drinks.

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • Comcast Xfinity Cable: Here's the Real Price, All the Hidden Fees

    Comcast has contempt for its customers. The company won't put that in a slogan, but it very clearly thinks that it can continue to operate like the monopoly it once was. Even though it has fallen from 22.

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • I’m 73 and will only have my 401(k) after retiring. How do I make it last?

    See: We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire? Investors everywhere are asking themselves a similar question these days — what do I do with my 401(k) so I don’t lose so much money? Market volatility has given many retirement savers a headache in the last year or so, and the stress doesn’t appear to be letting up just yet.

  • How Companies Can Lose Workers Without Imposing Layoffs

    Issuing subpar performance reviews or requiring cross-country moves can prompt employees to quit, thinning a company’s ranks.

  • Carvana’s Tale of Debt and Losses Looks a Lot Like Old Hertz

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Carvana Co. more than doubled in the month leading up to Thursday’s awful fourth-quarter earnings report.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestBy the time the numbers hit shortly af

  • First Big U.S. EV-Battery Plant Offers Lessons as Industry Springs Up

    Japan’s Panasonic warns newcomers of hurdles as the EV-battery maker leverages its experience to boost U.S. production.

  • Tech war: US alliance with Japan, Netherlands to ban chip equipment exports to China may spur investment in South Korea

    Agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to join the US in restricting chip-related exports to China could benefit South Korea, which could attract semiconductor equipment makers to invest in the country as an alternative production and distribution centre, experts said. The Biden administration last month secured support from Tokyo and The Hague to tighten export controls on advanced chip manufacturing equipment and technologies to China, according to media reports, a move that is expected to mak

  • Hong Kong innovation: a peek into John Lee's secret weapon to outrace Shenzhen and Singapore in technology development

    Albert Wong Hak-keung had to stick to his guns when he took over as CEO of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) about six and a half years ago. With more than 30 per cent of the space at the technology-incubator campus sitting empty, Wong stood by a policy that turned away potential tenants unless at least half of their team members were dedicated to research and development (R&D) - a stand designed to protect the park's identity as a home for technology companies. "It was not easy

  • This Hong Kong fintech employs AI technology to promise collateral-free loans to city's small businesses

    FundPark, a fintech-focused platform for trade finance, is planning a new round of fundraising from investors as the Hong Kong-based start-up eyes a role in plugging a US$1.7 billion financing gap for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Asia. In contrast to lending provided by banks, the company provides SMEs with multiple financing options for working capital, without collateral requirements, CEO and co-founder Anson Suen said. FundPark could finance up to 70 per cent of the purchase order o

  • 12 Best Podcasts By Financial Advisors

    Tuning into financial podcasts can be a great way to track the latest industry trends and developments, level up your marketing game or simply learn new skills that you can use to grow your business. With so many financial advisor … Continue reading → The post The Top 12 Podcasts for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Says Investors Ate Tons of Peanut Brittle at Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Peanut brittle was the big takeaway from Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s earnings day. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestToward the end of his annual letter to shareholders on Saturday, Warren