Optical Biopsy Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand For Endoscopic Diagnosis Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Biopsy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technique (Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Laser, Infrared, Fluorescence, Spectroscopy, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global optical biopsy market value is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the backbone of technological advancement in diagnostic medicine. Growing demand for highly defined imaging and 3D visualization of the endoscopic diagnostic surface for the expert to identify and diagnose the condition with clear details, further drives the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the upcoming five years.

Growing instances of chronic diseases and infectious diseases that demand detailed visualization for efficient diagnostic and timely treatment advance the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the next five years. Growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures further supports the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the future five years.

Growing Demand For Endoscopic Diagnosis Drives Market Growth

A surge in the instances of chronic diseases mostly in the gastrointestinal tract like peptic ulcer disease, gastritis, gastroenteritis, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, gallstones, fecal incontinence, etc. drives the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the upcoming five years.

Endoscopic diagnosis becomes highly important in the case of these diseases since the effective diagnosis depends on how many clear visuals are provided to the diagnostic expert thereby providing appropriate treatment, thus aiding the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the next five years.



Increasing instances of stomach ulcers, stomach cancers, and growing demand for the surgical removal of cancerous cells from the inner and outer lining of the stomach also facilitates the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the future five years. In the year 2021, 2,281,658 new cancer cases surfaced in the United States alone. A surge in the demand from consumers for the surgical approach to cancer removal acts as a major factor fueling the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the forecast years.

Market Segmentation

Optical Biopsy Market, By Technique:

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Laser

Infrared

Fluorescence

Spectroscopy

Others

Optical Biopsy Market, By Application:

Oncological

Non-Oncological

Optical Biopsy Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Cancer Care Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Optical Biopsy Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Denmark

Ireland

Belgium

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Optical Biopsy Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Clinical Trials Analysis



7. Patent Analysis



8. Global Optical Biopsy Market Outlook



9. North America Optical Biopsy Market Outlook



10. Europe Optical Biopsy Market Outlook



11. Asia-Pacific Optical Biopsy Market Outlook



12. South America Optical Biopsy Market Outlook



13. Middle East and Africa Optical Biopsy Market Outlook



14. Market Dynamics



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Mauna Kea Technologies SAS

SpectraScience, Inc.

PENTAX Europe GmbH

Compact Imaging, Inc.

NinePoint Medical, Inc.

Precision Biopsy LLC

VivaScope GmbH

LighTopTech Corp.

Scinvivo B.V.

