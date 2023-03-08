Optical Biopsy Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand For Endoscopic Diagnosis Fuels Sector
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Biopsy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technique (Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Laser, Infrared, Fluorescence, Spectroscopy, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global optical biopsy market value is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the backbone of technological advancement in diagnostic medicine. Growing demand for highly defined imaging and 3D visualization of the endoscopic diagnostic surface for the expert to identify and diagnose the condition with clear details, further drives the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the upcoming five years.
Growing instances of chronic diseases and infectious diseases that demand detailed visualization for efficient diagnostic and timely treatment advance the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the next five years. Growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures further supports the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the future five years.
Growing Demand For Endoscopic Diagnosis Drives Market Growth
A surge in the instances of chronic diseases mostly in the gastrointestinal tract like peptic ulcer disease, gastritis, gastroenteritis, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, gallstones, fecal incontinence, etc. drives the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the upcoming five years.
Endoscopic diagnosis becomes highly important in the case of these diseases since the effective diagnosis depends on how many clear visuals are provided to the diagnostic expert thereby providing appropriate treatment, thus aiding the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the next five years.
Increasing instances of stomach ulcers, stomach cancers, and growing demand for the surgical removal of cancerous cells from the inner and outer lining of the stomach also facilitates the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the future five years. In the year 2021, 2,281,658 new cancer cases surfaced in the United States alone. A surge in the demand from consumers for the surgical approach to cancer removal acts as a major factor fueling the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the forecast years.
Market Segmentation
Optical Biopsy Market, By Technique:
Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
Laser
Infrared
Fluorescence
Spectroscopy
Others
Optical Biopsy Market, By Application:
Oncological
Non-Oncological
Optical Biopsy Market, By End User:
Hospitals & Clinics
Cancer Care Centers
Academic & Research Institutes
Others
Optical Biopsy Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
New Zealand
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Denmark
Ireland
Belgium
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Optical Biopsy Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Clinical Trials Analysis
7. Patent Analysis
8. Global Optical Biopsy Market Outlook
9. North America Optical Biopsy Market Outlook
10. Europe Optical Biopsy Market Outlook
11. Asia-Pacific Optical Biopsy Market Outlook
12. South America Optical Biopsy Market Outlook
13. Middle East and Africa Optical Biopsy Market Outlook
14. Market Dynamics
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Mauna Kea Technologies SAS
SpectraScience, Inc.
PENTAX Europe GmbH
Compact Imaging, Inc.
NinePoint Medical, Inc.
Precision Biopsy LLC
VivaScope GmbH
LighTopTech Corp.
Scinvivo B.V.
