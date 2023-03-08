U.S. markets closed

Optical Biopsy Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand For Endoscopic Diagnosis Fuels Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Biopsy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technique (Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Laser, Infrared, Fluorescence, Spectroscopy, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global optical biopsy market value is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the backbone of technological advancement in diagnostic medicine. Growing demand for highly defined imaging and 3D visualization of the endoscopic diagnostic surface for the expert to identify and diagnose the condition with clear details, further drives the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the upcoming five years.

Growing instances of chronic diseases and infectious diseases that demand detailed visualization for efficient diagnostic and timely treatment advance the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the next five years. Growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures further supports the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the future five years.

Growing Demand For Endoscopic Diagnosis Drives Market Growth

A surge in the instances of chronic diseases mostly in the gastrointestinal tract like peptic ulcer disease, gastritis, gastroenteritis, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, gallstones, fecal incontinence, etc. drives the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the upcoming five years.

Endoscopic diagnosis becomes highly important in the case of these diseases since the effective diagnosis depends on how many clear visuals are provided to the diagnostic expert thereby providing appropriate treatment, thus aiding the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the next five years.

Increasing instances of stomach ulcers, stomach cancers, and growing demand for the surgical removal of cancerous cells from the inner and outer lining of the stomach also facilitates the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the future five years. In the year 2021, 2,281,658 new cancer cases surfaced in the United States alone. A surge in the demand from consumers for the surgical approach to cancer removal acts as a major factor fueling the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the forecast years.

Market Segmentation

Optical Biopsy Market, By Technique:

  • Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

  • Laser

  • Infrared

  • Fluorescence

  • Spectroscopy

  • Others

Optical Biopsy Market, By Application:

  • Oncological

  • Non-Oncological

Optical Biopsy Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Cancer Care Centers

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Others

Optical Biopsy Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • New Zealand

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Denmark

  • Ireland

  • Belgium

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Optical Biopsy Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Clinical Trials Analysis

7. Patent Analysis

8. Global Optical Biopsy Market Outlook

9. North America Optical Biopsy Market Outlook

10. Europe Optical Biopsy Market Outlook

11. Asia-Pacific Optical Biopsy Market Outlook

12. South America Optical Biopsy Market Outlook

13. Middle East and Africa Optical Biopsy Market Outlook

14. Market Dynamics

15. Market Trends & Developments

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

  • Mauna Kea Technologies SAS

  • SpectraScience, Inc.

  • PENTAX Europe GmbH

  • Compact Imaging, Inc.

  • NinePoint Medical, Inc.

  • Precision Biopsy LLC

  • VivaScope GmbH

  • LighTopTech Corp.

  • Scinvivo B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32i4el

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optical-biopsy-global-market-report-2023-growing-demand-for-endoscopic-diagnosis-fuels-sector-301764897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

