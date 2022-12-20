U.S. markets closed

OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

·3 min read

ROANOKE, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical Cable Corporation (Nasdaq GM: OCC) ("OCC®") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The fourth quarter and full year results are for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended on October 31, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Optical Cable Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Optical Cable Corporation)

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call (800) 225-9448 in the U.S. or (203) 518-9708 internationally, Conference ID: OCCQ422. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available through Thursday, December 29, 2022, by dialing (800) 753-8831 or (402) 220-0687. The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.occfiber.com.

As in the past, OCC will answer questions from analysts and fund investors during the conference call. OCC also invites individual investors to submit questions in advance of the conference call. Questions should be submitted in writing to occ-jfwbk@joelefrank.com by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Company Information

Optical Cable Corporation ("OCC®") is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market and various harsh environment and specialty markets (collectively, the non-carrier markets) and also the wireless carrier market, offering integrated suites of high-quality products which operate as a system solution or seamlessly integrate with other components.

OCC® is internationally recognized for pioneering innovative fiber optic and copper communications technologies, including fiber optic cable designs for the most demanding environments and applications, copper connectivity designs to meet the highest data communication industry standards, as well as a broad product offering built on the evolution of these fundamental technologies.

OCC uses its expertise to deliver cabling and connectivity products and integrated solutions that are best suited to the performance requirements of each end-user's application. And OCC's solutions offerings cover a broad range of applications—from commercial, enterprise network, datacenter, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical and broadcast applications, as well as for the wireless carrier market.

Founded in 1983, OCC is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia with offices, manufacturing and warehouse facilities located in Roanoke, Virginia, near Asheville, North Carolina and near Dallas, Texas. OCC's facilities are ISO 9001:2015 registered and its Roanoke and Dallas facilities are MIL-STD-790G certified.

Optical Cable Corporation™, OCC®, Procyon®, Superior Modular Products™, SMP Data Communications™, Applied Optical Systems™, and associated logos are trademarks of Optical Cable Corporation.

Further information about OCC® is available at www.occfiber.com.

AT THE COMPANY: 


Neil Wilkin                   

Tracy Smith

Chairman, President & CEO 

Senior Vice President & CFO

(540) 265-0690                       

(540) 265-0690

investorrelations@occfiber.com       

investorrelations@occfiber.com



AT JOELE FRANK, WILKINSON BRIMMER KATCHER:     


Andrew Siegel                                     

Aaron Palash

(212) 355-4449 ext. 8627                     

(212) 355-4449 ext. 8603

occ-jfwbk@joelefrank.com                   

occ-jfwbk@joelefrank.com 

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optical-cable-corporation-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-results-301707658.html

SOURCE Optical Cable Corporation

