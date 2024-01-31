Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. On that note, looking into Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Optical Cable, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$993k ÷ (US$44m - US$7.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Optical Cable has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Communications industry average of 8.3%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Optical Cable, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Optical Cable Tell Us?

In terms of Optical Cable's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 4.8% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Optical Cable to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Like most companies, Optical Cable does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

