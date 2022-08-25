U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.29
    +26.52 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,021.47
    +52.24 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,537.01
    +105.48 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.67
    +16.39 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.28
    -0.61 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    +0.10 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0780
    -0.0280 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1806
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7580
    -0.3360 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,577.51
    +11.38 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.08
    +3.28 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.66
    +11.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market size worth $ 40.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·5 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The implementation of the 5G network and 6G network needs high-bandwidth homeward-bound fiber optical cables integrated with optical transceivers for secured and reliable information transfers. Therefore, the growth of optical communication infrastructure across developing nations can drive the Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market in the future.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market” By Component (Fiber, Optical Transceiver), By Application (Telecom, Data Center), By Technology (WDM, Fiber Channel), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market size was valued at USD 19.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 40.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=253293

Browse in-depth TOC onOptical Communication And Networking Equipment Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market Overview

The manufacturers of optical transceivers are concentrating a lot on R&D for serving different applications within the railway system network, information center interconnect, long haul applications, and others, that need optical transceivers to be compatible with the advanced network. This trend is expected to extend the market growth of little and compact optical modules thanks to their high variety of information properties at a quicker speed. These factors give massive growth potential for optical transceivers within the Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market. The growth of telecommunication infrastructure can have a substantial result on developing countries in an exceedingly positive approach.

With the arrival of IoT, AI, and large information, there’s an increasing demand for good devices and different connected applications. The interconnected technologies across telecommunication sectors play a crucial role in capturing, translating, and transferring information into significant info, which is crucial for the reinforcement of urban infrastructure. The backbone for this type of infrastructural development may be a high-speed fiber optics network, which might transfer enormous amounts of data, at high speed, from one finish to a different. The implementation of the 5G network and 6G network needs high-bandwidth homeward-bound fiber optical cables integrated with optical transceivers for secured and reliable information transfers. Therefore, the growth of optical communication infrastructure across developing nations can drive the Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market in the future.

Key Developments

  • In March 2022, ADVA Optical Networking launched a new pluggable MicroMux Edge BiDi device that enables operators to boost capacity and address fiber constraints in access networks. The BiDi pluggable will minimize cost and latency in access networks.

  • In March 2022, Huawei partnered with ZainTech, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, providing mobile voice and data services. With this partnership, both companies would explore opportunities for digital solution development. Also, develop ZainTech’s ecosystem with Huawei’s expertise and best practices in the public cloud, and explore new local cloud opportunities.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Nokia, II-VI Incorporated, ZTE Corporation, ADTRAN Inc., Infinera Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking, FUJITSU.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market On the basis of Component, Application, Technology, and Geography.

  • Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market, By Component

    • Fiber

    • Optical Transceiver

    • Switch

  • Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market, By Application

    • Telecom

    • Data Center

    • Enterprise

  • Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market, By Technology

    • WDM

    • Fiber Channel

    • SONET

    • Others

  • Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Optical Transceiver Market By Form Factor(QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, and QSFP28, SFP+ and SFP28, SFF and SFP, CFP, CFP2, and CFP4, XFP, CXP, and Others.), By Data Rate(Greater than 40 Gbps and less than 100 Gbps, Greater than 100 Gbps, Less than 10 Gbps, and Greater than 10 Gbps & less than 40 Gbps), By Distance(Less than 1km, Greater than 1km to less than 10km, Greater than 10km to less than 100km, and Greater than 100km), By Application(Data Center, Telecom, and Enterprise), By Wavelength(1310nm Band, 1550nm Band, 850nm Band, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Optical Network Hardware Market By Type (WDM, SONET-SDH), By Application (Smart Cities, Datacenter), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Technology (Rayleigh Effect, Brillouin Scattering, Raman Effect), By Vertical (Oil And Gas, Power And Utility, Industrial, Civil Engineering), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Wireless Optical Communication Market By Product, By Application (Telecommunication, Cable/Broadcasting, Government, Cloud and Data Centers, Commercial, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Optical Transceiver Manufacturers building a connected world

Visualize Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Landlords struggling to exit the market are pushing down rents

    London landlords could soon be unable to charge higher rents as the capital’s chronic shortage of homes starts to ease.

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • 4 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Chemical Specialty Industry

    The Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry is poised to benefit from higher demand across major end-use markets. LTHM, DQ, NGVT and HWKN are set to gain from the favorable industry fundamentals and strategic actions to counter cost inflation.

  • “Consumers Don’t Have the Money to Spend”: 10 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop. A possible real estate crash in China is threatening […]

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • LNG Investment To Peak In 2024 At $42 Billion

    Investment in new LNG export infrastructure is booming, with global LNG investments expected to peak at $42 billion in 2024

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Pinterest Comes Under Regulatory Radar Over Gender, Racial Bias: Report

    The California Civil Rights Department investigated several companies, including Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), following discrimination claims from employees, Bloomberg reports. Employees alleged Pinterest of underpayment and racial discrimination in 2020. In late 2020, Pinterest settled a gender-discrimination case by former COO Francoise Brougher. Pinterest underpaid her compared to her male peers, excluded her from the initial public offering process, and eventually fired her for going public

  • OPEC President Is Open to Cutting Oil Production

    Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less.

  • Ford Trucks in $1.7 Billion Verdict Weren’t Subject to Tougher Safety Rules

    Auto regulators later applied stiffer roof-strength requirements to heavier trucks. Ford maintains the design was safe.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Europe’s Fertilizer Crisis Grows as Yara Cuts Ammonia Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The European fertilizer crunch widened as industry giant Yara International ASA said that record gas prices are forcing it to cut ammonia capacity utilization in the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Deb

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.

  • A Flurry of Tesla Price-Target Changes Are Coming. The Reason Is Odd.

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his Tesla price target to $360 from $1,000. That math doesn't seem to work, but Tesla stock split three-for-one.

  • Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement

    The AgingWell Hub at Georgetown University recently released a study that helps readers imagine how different retirement journeys might look. The idea is that there is "no normal" retirement and that each path will be different. The study lays out … Continue reading → The post Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Jumps to 3-Week High on Inventory Draw, OPEC Speculation

    With oil prices remaining close to $100, energy companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Hess Corporation (HES) have seen solid gains in 2022.

  • Peloton’s Brand Is Past Its Prime

    Chief Executive is going to an awful lot of trouble to save the sinking Peloton Interactive ship, considering the passengers are already throwing themselves off the decks. In a shareholder letter Thursday, Mr. McCarthy likened Peloton to a cargo ship whose alarms are sounding. Unfortunately, for anyone not sitting on a Peloton bike, things look pretty bad: For the period ended June 30, Peloton said its revenue fell 28% from a year earlier, with connected fitness products revenue down 55%.