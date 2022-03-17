U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,390.31
    +32.45 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,304.62
    +241.52 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,544.10
    +107.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.03
    +31.31 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.12
    +9.08 (+9.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.00
    +31.80 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.79 (+3.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1100
    +0.0065 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3149
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5910
    -0.1670 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,818.99
    +491.66 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.48
    +0.21 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Optical Fiber Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Trends, Manufacturers, Prices, Forecast – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·8 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Corning, Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Shenzhen HTGD Intelligent Equipment Co., Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, ZTT International Ltd, Fujikura Ltd., Essex Group, OFS Fitel Llc, Nexans USA Inc., S.I. Tech, McPherson, Hengtong Group, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Co., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technologies Co., Ltd., Futong Group., Sterlite Technologies, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd., Aksh OptiFiber, Finolex Cables, Birla Cables, Vindhya Telelinks, UM Cables, Uniflex Cables, West Coast Optilinks

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Optical Fiber Cables - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Optical Fiber Market Statistics

Imports

6,950.2 Million USD

Exports

6,902.4 Million USD

Top Importers

U.S., Mexico, France

Top Exporters

China, U.S., Mexico

Optical Fiber Market Size

In 2021, the global optical fiber market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the second year in a row after four years of growth. In general, consumption, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, consumption reached the peak level of $X. from 2019 to 2021, the growth of the global market remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Optical Fiber Production

In value terms, optical fiber production rose notably to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak level in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production by Country

The country with the largest volume of optical fiber production was China (X tonnes), comprising approx. X% of total volume. Moreover, optical fiber production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, the U.S. (X tonnes), fourfold. The third position in this ranking was taken by Mexico (X tonnes), with a X% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, optical fiber production increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the U.S. (+X% per year) and Mexico (+X% per year).

Optical Fiber Exports

Exports

In 2021, the amount of optical fiber exported worldwide shrank to X tonnes, falling by -X% compared with the previous year's figure. Over the period under review, exports, however, recorded a resilient expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the peak figure at X tonnes in 2019, and then contracted in the following year.

In value terms, optical fiber exports reduced to $X in 2021. Overall, exports, however, continue to indicate a resilient expansion. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2019, and then reduced in the following year.

Exports by Country

China was the major exporting country with an export of about X tonnes, which finished at X% of total exports. It was distantly followed by the U.S. (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes) and France (X tonnes), together generating a X% share of total exports. Poland (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Romania (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes) and the Netherlands (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

Exports from China increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Romania (+X%), Poland (+X%), France (+X%), Mexico (+X%), Spain (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), the U.S. (+X%), South Korea (+X%) and the UK (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Romania emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. By contrast, Germany (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. China (+X p.p.) and Romania (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global exports, while South Korea, the UK, the U.S. and Germany saw its share reduced by -X%, -X%, -X% and -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the largest optical fiber supplying countries worldwide were China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Mexico ($X), together comprising X% of global exports. Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, Romania, the UK and Spain lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X%. In the main exporting countries, Romania recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average optical fiber export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, flattening at the previous year. In general, the export price, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2018 an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices reached the maximum at $X per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($X per tonne), while China ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Optical Fiber Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of optical fibers decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second year in a row after nine years of growth. Over the period under review, imports, however, recorded a resilient increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, optical fiber imports stood at $X in 2021. Overall, imports, however, saw prominent growth. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Brazil (X tonnes), followed by Thailand (X tonnes) represented the major importers of optical fibers, together constituting X% of total imports. Indonesia (X tonnes), the Philippines (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Ireland (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes) and the UK (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

Brazil was also the fastest-growing in terms of the optical fiber imports, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Indonesia (+X%), the Philippines (+X%), Ireland (+X%), France (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), Thailand (+X%), Canada (+X%), Germany (+X%), Spain (+X%) and the UK (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. By contrast, Mexico (-X%) and the U.S. (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. While the share of Brazil (+X p.p.), Indonesia (+X p.p.), the Philippines (+X p.p.), Thailand (+X p.p.), France (+X p.p.), the Netherlands (+X p.p.) and Ireland (+X p.p.) increased significantly in terms of the global imports from 2007-2021, the share of Mexico (-X p.p.) and the U.S. (-X p.p.) displayed negative dynamics. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported optical fibers worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. Mexico ($X), with a X% share of global imports, became the second position in the ranking. It was followed by France, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in the U.S. stood at +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Mexico (+X% per year) and France (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average optical fiber import price amounted to $X per tonne, with an increase of X% against the previous year. In general, the import price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2010; however, from 2011 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while Brazil ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Optical fiber cables, made up of individually sheathed fibers whether or not assembled with electric conductors or fitted with connectors.

Related Links

Optical Fiber Market

Optical Fiber Bundle and Cable Market

Computing Machinery Market

Network Communications Equipment Market

Insulated Wire and Cable Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Cruise leader Carnival  (NYSE: CCL) saw its stock fall 4.1% by 11:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday following a price-target cut on the shares this morning by Truist Financial. In a note out this morning on TheFly.com, Truist cut its price target on Carnival stock by 15%, to $17. After conversations with executives at large travel agencies and analyzing reported future bookings and pricing, according to the note, Truist concluded that Carnival is now looking at weak demand in the first half of this year.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

    Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.

  • Why Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping Today

    Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced data from the Phase 3 TOGETHER study evaluating Peginterferon Lambda in non-hospitalized COVID-19 adult patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness. Peginterferon Lambda significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits by 50% (primary endpoint) and death by 60%. The Phase 3 TOGETHER study of Lambda is the second largest study to date of a COVID-19 therapeutic. Final analyses evaluated dat

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates — here's the next shoe to drop

    The economy could slow as the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate hiking cycle, points out one Fed insider.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Short sellers bet against energy stocks amid oil volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses short interest in energy stocks as oil prices rise.

  • Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

    Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country's financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss francs ($213 billion) of Russian client money in offshore accounts. This indicates that the extent of wealthy Russians' business with banks in Switzerland, the world's biggest centre for offshore wealth, is far more extensive than the on-balance sheet exposures several of its financial firms have begun to detail.