Optical Fiber Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Trends, Manufacturers, Prices, Forecast – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Corning, Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Shenzhen HTGD Intelligent Equipment Co., Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, ZTT International Ltd, Fujikura Ltd., Essex Group, OFS Fitel Llc, Nexans USA Inc., S.I. Tech, McPherson, Hengtong Group, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Co., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technologies Co., Ltd., Futong Group., Sterlite Technologies, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd., Aksh OptiFiber, Finolex Cables, Birla Cables, Vindhya Telelinks, UM Cables, Uniflex Cables, West Coast Optilinks

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Optical Fiber Cables - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Optical Fiber Market Statistics

Imports 6,950.2 Million USD Exports 6,902.4 Million USD Top Importers U.S., Mexico, France Top Exporters China, U.S., Mexico

Optical Fiber Market Size

In 2021, the global optical fiber market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the second year in a row after four years of growth. In general, consumption, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, consumption reached the peak level of $X. from 2019 to 2021, the growth of the global market remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Optical Fiber Production

In value terms, optical fiber production rose notably to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak level in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Story continues

Production by Country

The country with the largest volume of optical fiber production was China (X tonnes), comprising approx. X% of total volume. Moreover, optical fiber production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, the U.S. (X tonnes), fourfold. The third position in this ranking was taken by Mexico (X tonnes), with a X% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, optical fiber production increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the U.S. (+X% per year) and Mexico (+X% per year).

Optical Fiber Exports

Exports

In 2021, the amount of optical fiber exported worldwide shrank to X tonnes, falling by -X% compared with the previous year's figure. Over the period under review, exports, however, recorded a resilient expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the peak figure at X tonnes in 2019, and then contracted in the following year.

In value terms, optical fiber exports reduced to $X in 2021. Overall, exports, however, continue to indicate a resilient expansion. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2019, and then reduced in the following year.

Exports by Country

China was the major exporting country with an export of about X tonnes, which finished at X% of total exports. It was distantly followed by the U.S. (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes) and France (X tonnes), together generating a X% share of total exports. Poland (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Romania (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes) and the Netherlands (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

Exports from China increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Romania (+X%), Poland (+X%), France (+X%), Mexico (+X%), Spain (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), the U.S. (+X%), South Korea (+X%) and the UK (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Romania emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. By contrast, Germany (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. China (+X p.p.) and Romania (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global exports, while South Korea, the UK, the U.S. and Germany saw its share reduced by -X%, -X%, -X% and -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the largest optical fiber supplying countries worldwide were China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Mexico ($X), together comprising X% of global exports. Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, Romania, the UK and Spain lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X%. In the main exporting countries, Romania recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average optical fiber export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, flattening at the previous year. In general, the export price, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2018 an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices reached the maximum at $X per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($X per tonne), while China ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Optical Fiber Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of optical fibers decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second year in a row after nine years of growth. Over the period under review, imports, however, recorded a resilient increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, optical fiber imports stood at $X in 2021. Overall, imports, however, saw prominent growth. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Brazil (X tonnes), followed by Thailand (X tonnes) represented the major importers of optical fibers, together constituting X% of total imports. Indonesia (X tonnes), the Philippines (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Ireland (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes) and the UK (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

Brazil was also the fastest-growing in terms of the optical fiber imports, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Indonesia (+X%), the Philippines (+X%), Ireland (+X%), France (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), Thailand (+X%), Canada (+X%), Germany (+X%), Spain (+X%) and the UK (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. By contrast, Mexico (-X%) and the U.S. (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. While the share of Brazil (+X p.p.), Indonesia (+X p.p.), the Philippines (+X p.p.), Thailand (+X p.p.), France (+X p.p.), the Netherlands (+X p.p.) and Ireland (+X p.p.) increased significantly in terms of the global imports from 2007-2021, the share of Mexico (-X p.p.) and the U.S. (-X p.p.) displayed negative dynamics. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported optical fibers worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. Mexico ($X), with a X% share of global imports, became the second position in the ranking. It was followed by France, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in the U.S. stood at +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Mexico (+X% per year) and France (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average optical fiber import price amounted to $X per tonne, with an increase of X% against the previous year. In general, the import price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2010; however, from 2011 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while Brazil ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Optical fiber cables, made up of individually sheathed fibers whether or not assembled with electric conductors or fitted with connectors.

Related Links

Optical Fiber Market

Optical Fiber Bundle and Cable Market

Computing Machinery Market

Network Communications Equipment Market

Insulated Wire and Cable Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io



