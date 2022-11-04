U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Optical Ground Wire Cable Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Transmission and Distribution Channels along with Up-Gradation of Existing Wires Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market
Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Ground Wire Cable Market Research Report by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market size was estimated at USD 2,186.63 million in 2021, USD 2,300.05 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% to reach USD 2,991.40 million by 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing the Transmission and Distribution Channel along with Up-Gradation of the Existing Wire

  • Widespread Utilities for the Adoption by the Electric Utility Companies

  • Growing Demand for High-Speed Internet

Restraints

  • High Cost of Installation

Opportunities

  • Encouraging R&D investments for Strengthening Infrastructures

  • Development of Smart Energy Management Systems

  • Growing Popularity and Widespread Adoption of OPGW Cables by Electric Utility Companies

Challenges

  • Design Complexities Associated with the OPGW Cable Equipment

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Optical Ground Wire Cable to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Layer Stranding Structure and Loose Tube Structure.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across 200-500 KV, Above 500 KV, and Below 220 KV.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optical Ground Wire Cable Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Optical Ground Wire Cable Market, by Type

7. Optical Ground Wire Cable Market, by Application

8. Americas Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

9. Asia-Pacific Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Usability Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Dron Edge India Private Limited

  • Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

  • Fujikura Cable Corporation

  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

  • J-Power Systems Corp.

  • LS Cable & System Pty Ltd.

  • Prysmian Group

  • Shenzhen SDGI Photoelectricity Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Sterlite Technologies Limited

  • Sun Telecom

  • Taihan Fiber Optics Co., Ltd

  • Tratos Group

  • Venine Cable

  • ZTT International Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqqf7t

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


