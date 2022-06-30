U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Optical Imaging Market size worth $ 4.30 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The growing use of optical imaging in preclinical and clinical studies in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries coupled with superior technology penetration in the diagnostic and therapeutic areas are driving the growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, 'Optical Imaging Market' By Product (Imaging Systems, Cameras, Software), By Therapeutic Area (Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology), By Technique (Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy, Photoacoustic Tomography), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Industry), By Application (Pathological Imaging, Intra-operative Imaging), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Optical Imaging Market size was valued at USD 1.38 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.10% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4893

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Optical Imaging Market'

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Optical Imaging Market Overview

Owing to the increasing application areas of those techniques in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries along with side medical diagnostics and therapeutics, the optical imaging system logged an active rate of growth over the forecast period. The rising aging population, widening application areas of optical imaging technologies, advantages of optical imaging systems, and growing got to minimize the utilization of radiation technologies are driving the global optical imaging market. Moreover, an increase in R&D activities in the life sciences sector, and the growing demand for optical imaging techniques in drug discovery processes and preclinical research is further expected to propel the market growth.

There are certain barriers and restraints faced that will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as reimbursement challenges and lack of skilled operators are limiting the market growth. Also, the imposition of the medical device Excise Tax in the U.S. is estimated to sluggish growth during the forecast period. Further, high cost and extensive data requirements for launching new technologies and the sustainability of small and medium-sized players are the potential restraints hampering the overall growth of the global optical imaging market. Nevertheless, the advancements in technologies, growing application of optical imaging in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, and untapped potential in emerging markets offer favorable growth opportunities.

Key Developments

  • On December 2020, Carl Zeiss partnered with VIVO. The collaboration would have the smartphone maker include the latter's renowned lens technology for its smartphones' cameras.

  • On December 2020, Carl Zeiss acquired arivis AG. Zeiss is expanding its imaging technology capabilities with 3D and significant image data software by acquiring a majority stake in the imaging business of Arivis. Zeiss is further strengthening its software competencies and market position in 3D image visualization, image processing, and analysis software for research microscopy with this investment.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Headwall Photonics, Inc., Canon Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Optovue, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Bioptigen, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Optical Imaging Market On the basis of Product, Therapeutic Area, Technique, End-User, Application, and Geography.

  • Optical Imaging Market, By Product

  • Optical Imaging Market, By Therapeutic Area

  • Optical Imaging Market, By Technique

  • Optical Imaging Market, By End-User

  • Optical Imaging Market, By Application

  • Optical Imaging Market, by Geography

Visualize Optical Imaging Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optical-imaging-market-size-worth--4-30-billion-globally-by-2028-at-15-10-cagr-verified-market-research-301578748.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

