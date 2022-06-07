U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.68
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,909.47
    -6.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.05
    -0.32 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.99
    +12.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.17
    +0.67 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    +11.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9700
    -0.0680 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    +0.0054 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5700
    +0.6690 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,814.20
    -1,505.97 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.42
    +7.78 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.78
    -7.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Optical Imaging System Market Research Report by Technology, Product, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Optical Imaging System Market Research Report by Technology (Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy, and Optical Coherence Tomography), Product, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Imaging System Market Research Report by Technology, Product, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06255523/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Optical Imaging System Market size was estimated at USD 1,757.65 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,006.26 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.32% to reach USD 3,923.72 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Optical Imaging System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy, Optical Coherence Tomography, and Photoacoustic Tomography.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Cameras, Illumination Systems, Imaging Systems, Lenses, and Optical Imaging Software. The Imaging Systems is further studied across Optical imaging systems and Spectral imaging systems.

Based on Therapeutic Area, the market was studied across Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology, Oncology, and Ophthalmology.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Intraoperative Imaging and Pathological Imaging.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Research Laboratories.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.

This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Optical Imaging System market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optical Imaging System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Optical Imaging System Market, including Abott Laboratories, AG Optical Systems, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Angstrom Sun Technologies, Inc., Bioptigen, Inc., Canon, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Edmund Scientific Corporation, GeoTec, Inc., Headwall Photonics, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, NDI, Optex Systems, Inc., Optics Technology, Inc., Optovue, Inc., Peca Products Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Radiant Vision Systems, LLC, Sanovas, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Sutter Instrument Company, Tecomet, Topcon Corporation, and Universe Kogaku (America) Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Optical Imaging System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Optical Imaging System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Optical Imaging System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Optical Imaging System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Optical Imaging System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Optical Imaging System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Optical Imaging System Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06255523/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Better Buy: Novavax vs. Vaxart

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are both biotechs which rose to prominence as a result of their efforts to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Only Novavax has largely accomplished that goal so far, though its product isn't yet approved for sale in the U.S. But do its recent successes make it a better buy? The argument for buying Novavax is that in the near term it'll be raking in global sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which will continue to get approved for use in more and more jurisdictions.

  • 1 Green Flag For Boeing in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Given that Boeing's (NYSE: BA) stock is down slightly more than 45% over the last year -- the S&P 500 has been flat over the same period -- it makes sense to start with the red flag and finish with the green flag. Boeing's recent history contains many operational mishaps and cost overruns that have sapped investor confidence.

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Yes, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is facing extreme inflation. This is the crux of the reason P&G shares are down more than 10% just since April and trading back to where they were priced as of November. What investors may not be fully appreciating, however, is how resilient consumers' loyalty to P&G's brands is.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Apple Stock: Why Now Is the Time to Buy

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have taken a hit this year, falling more than 13% as of this writing. This pullback in the tech company's shares is arguably a great opportunity for investors to consider starting a position in the stock or adding to their stake. Investors following Apple know that the company is a cash-printing machine.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    He's undoubtedly the best investor, but that doesn't mean every one of his picks is right for you right now.

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock tanked Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped...

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • This Beat-Up Mega Tech Stock Is Your Best Bet, Analysts Say

    Falling tech-related stocks are a big reason the S&P 500 is struggling this year. But analysts have a favorite.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.