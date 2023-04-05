Optical lens market size is set to grow by USD 6.12 billion from 2021 to 2026; Consumer electronics segment to account for maximum growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optical lens market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, healthcare, life science, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Lens Market 2022-2026

The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increased demand for optical lenses in consumer electronics. Also, the increasing sales of smartphones and the rising adoption of DSLR cameras have considerably contributed to the increased demand for optical lenses in the consumer electronics segment.

Global Optical Lens Market - Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global optical lens market.

North America will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing increased investments in R&D in defense to develop advanced night vision cameras and thermal imaging devices. In addition, the rising adoption of smartphones and the increasing demand for optical lenses in consumer electronics in the healthcare and life science industries are driving the growth of the optical lens market in North America.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Global Optical Lens Market – Vendor Analysis

The global optical lens market is fragmented. The competition among vendors is moderate in the market owing to significant growth opportunities, the presence of major vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established vendors are launching products to maintain their market share. They are expected to acquire or enter into partnerships with small vendors to expand their product portfolios to enter emerging markets and increase their market shares. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Accurate Optics India

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Cosina Co. Ltd

Essilor International SAS

HOYA Corp.

Lensel Optics Pvt Ltd.

Meade Instruments

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Thorlabs Inc.

Global Optical Lens Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving growth

The growth of the market is driven by the growing popularity of dual-lens cameras in smartphones.

The rising popularity of social media has increased the demand for smartphones with better camera features.

Dual-lens-camera smartphones are increasingly becoming popular with the proliferation of social media applications that encourage users to click and share pictures.

Many social media influencers are adopting dual-lens camera smartphones as professional photography equipment instead of spending on DSLR cameras.

This has consequently encouraged many smartphone manufacturers to integrate high-quality cameras into their devices, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing growth

The emergence of night vision devices with thermal imaging is identified as the key trend in the market.

Night vision cameras and thermal imaging devices are extensively used by the military to locate a target in poor visibility conditions.

However, these devices were earlier carried separately by soldiers. This increased the burden as they had to switch between these devices based on the requirement of the situation.

To overcome such challenges, night vision device manufacturers are integrating thermal imaging technologies to enhance the capabilities of soldiers.

For instance, in 2015, BAE Systems announced a new type of headset that combined night vision and thermal imaging technologies. The device allows soldiers to toggle between night vision and thermal imaging at the flick of a switch.

Such developments are expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

Safety concerns associated with the use of contact lenses will challenge the growth of the market.

The prolonged use of contact lenses could lead to eye infections such as pink eye (conjunctivitis), eye irritation, and corneal abrasions. The risk of these conditions increases if proper care is not taken for the lenses.

The dust and chemicals that are caught on the lenses could cause severe damage to the cornea.

Such concerns associated with the use of contact lenses will challenge the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this optical lens market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the optical lens market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the optical lens market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the optical lens market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optical lens market vendors

Optical Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accurate Optics India, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Cosina Co. Ltd, Essilor International SAS, HOYA Corp., Lensel Optics Pvt Ltd., Meade Instruments, Menicon Co. Ltd., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., and Thorlabs Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Report

