Optical Microscopes Market to Grow Worth US$ 3 billion by 2030 | Exhibiting CAGR of 5.0%: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Key players in the optical microscope market are concentrating on developing improved microscopes to meet end users’ demand and increase their market share, says a Fact.MR report.

Rockville, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for optical microscopes is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Optical microscopes, commonly referred to as light microscopes, use lenses and visible light to magnify small images. Scientists widely use them to examine samples, whether they are living or dead.

Market penetration of optical microscopes is anticipated to increase as a result of the development of technologically sophisticated devices with capabilities such as faster performance and simple sample preparation processes. Furthermore, during the projection period, technological improvements to interfaces with display modalities for high-resolution and 3-dimensional pictures are anticipated to increase demand for optical microscopes.

The market for optical microscopes is anticipated to be driven by a rise in the use of 3D optical microscopes in automotive, aerospace, and other industries, including the healthcare sector.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7800

One of the sectors with the most rapid expansion is nanotechnology. The scope of product applicability is expanding as significant investments are made in nanotechnology research and development. For the study of qualities, atomic and subatomic structures, and related functions, microscopes are used in the field of material sciences. According to the needed level of magnification, a variety of optical microscopes are utilised. The rise in biotechnological research is also boosting sales of optical microscopes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global optical microscope market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 3 billion.

  • The global market for optical microscopes is projected to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2030.

  • China’s market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 985 million by 2030.

  • Global sales of stereo microscopes are predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

“The worldwide optical microscope market is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate due to rising demand from the innovative science sector,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Optical Microscopes Industry Research

  • By Product:

    • Digital Microscopes

    • Stereo Microscopes

    • Inverted Microscopes

    • Accessories

    • Software

  • By Application:

    • Microelectronics

    • Nanophysics

    • Biotechnology

    • Microbiology

    • Pharmaceutical Research

    • Others

  • By End User:

    • Hospital & Clinics

    • Academic & Research Institutes

    • Diagnostic Laboratories

    • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7800

Report Attributes

Details

Optical Microscopes Market Size (2022E)

US$ 3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (2030F)

US$ 4.4 Billion

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2030)

5% CAGR

No. of Pages

170 Pages

No. of Tables

84 Tables

No. of Figures

112 Figures

Winning Strategy

Key market players are continuously focusing on advancing optical microscopes by utilizing software in them. There are several significant competitors in the fairly competitive market for optical microscopes.

Carl Zeiss AG, Bruker, Meiji Techno, Labomed Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Oxford Instruments Asylum Research Inc., and CAMECA are some of the businesses now ruling the market.

These companies are aggressively pursuing marketing and business growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, the introduction of new products, and investments to get a competitive edge while boosting their revenue sales.

  • A high-end scanning probe microscope (AFM*1/SPM*2) outfitted with a recently designed high-sensitivity optical head that enhances sensitivity while measuring physical qualities and permits measurement at atomic and molecular scales was introduced by Hitachi High-Tech Corporation in June 2022.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Bruker Corporation

  • CAMECA

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Labomed, Inc.

  • Leica Microsystems GmbH

  • Meiji Techno Co., Ltd.

  • Nikon Instruments, Inc.

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, Inc.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7800

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global optical microscopes market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (digital microscopes, stereo microscopes, inverted microscopes, accessories, software), application (microelectronics, nanophysics, biotechnology, microbiology, pharmaceutical research, others), and end user (hospital & clinics, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Laboratory Andrology Equipment Market - Andrology is the clinical field that focus on men's conceptive wellbeing. Male fertility can be an unpredictable issue and our accomplished group gives a scope of demonstrative testing for men's conceptive wellbeing, including semen examination and progressed sperm testing.

Stethoscopes Market - Global stethoscope sales are currently valued at around US$ 431 million and are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 504 million by 2026.

Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market - Fact.MR’s wireless portable medical devices industry analysis reveals that the global market was valued at US$ 15 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 33 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11%.

Intravenous Equipment Market - The global intravenous equipment market is valued at US$ 12.3 billion and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2027.

X-ray Microscopes Market - X-ray microscope are diagnostic instruments which are used to produce to produce magnified images of samples through X-rays. In general, there are two main types of X-ray microscopes available in the market: full field X-ray microscopes and scanning X-ray microscopes.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Connect to Analyst: Shambhu Nath Jha
Email shambhu@factmr.com  
Sales Teamsales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


