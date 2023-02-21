Optical Microscopes Market to Grow Worth US$ 3 billion by 2030 | Exhibiting CAGR of 5.0%: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR

Key players in the optical microscope market are concentrating on developing improved microscopes to meet end users’ demand and increase their market share, says a Fact.MR report.

Rockville, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for optical microscopes is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Optical microscopes, commonly referred to as light microscopes, use lenses and visible light to magnify small images. Scientists widely use them to examine samples, whether they are living or dead.

Market penetration of optical microscopes is anticipated to increase as a result of the development of technologically sophisticated devices with capabilities such as faster performance and simple sample preparation processes. Furthermore, during the projection period, technological improvements to interfaces with display modalities for high-resolution and 3-dimensional pictures are anticipated to increase demand for optical microscopes.

The market for optical microscopes is anticipated to be driven by a rise in the use of 3D optical microscopes in automotive, aerospace, and other industries, including the healthcare sector.

One of the sectors with the most rapid expansion is nanotechnology. The scope of product applicability is expanding as significant investments are made in nanotechnology research and development. For the study of qualities, atomic and subatomic structures, and related functions, microscopes are used in the field of material sciences. According to the needed level of magnification, a variety of optical microscopes are utilised. The rise in biotechnological research is also boosting sales of optical microscopes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global optical microscope market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 3 billion.

The global market for optical microscopes is projected to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2030.

China’s market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 985 million by 2030.

Global sales of stereo microscopes are predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

“The worldwide optical microscope market is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate due to rising demand from the innovative science sector,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Optical Microscopes Industry Research

By Product: Digital Microscopes Stereo Microscopes Inverted Microscopes Accessories Software

By Application: Microelectronics Nanophysics Biotechnology Microbiology Pharmaceutical Research Others

By End User: Hospital & Clinics Academic & Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Attributes Details Optical Microscopes Market Size (2022E) US$ 3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2030F) US$ 4.4 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2030) 5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Winning Strategy

Key market players are continuously focusing on advancing optical microscopes by utilizing software in them. There are several significant competitors in the fairly competitive market for optical microscopes.

Carl Zeiss AG, Bruker, Meiji Techno, Labomed Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Oxford Instruments Asylum Research Inc., and CAMECA are some of the businesses now ruling the market.

These companies are aggressively pursuing marketing and business growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, the introduction of new products, and investments to get a competitive edge while boosting their revenue sales.

A high-end scanning probe microscope (AFM*1/SPM*2) outfitted with a recently designed high-sensitivity optical head that enhances sensitivity while measuring physical qualities and permits measurement at atomic and molecular scales was introduced by Hitachi High-Tech Corporation in June 2022.



Key Companies Profiled

Bruker Corporation

CAMECA

Carl Zeiss AG

Labomed, Inc.

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Meiji Techno Co., Ltd.

Nikon Instruments, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, Inc.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global optical microscopes market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (digital microscopes, stereo microscopes, inverted microscopes, accessories, software), application (microelectronics, nanophysics, biotechnology, microbiology, pharmaceutical research, others), and end user (hospital & clinics, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

