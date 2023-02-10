U.S. markets closed

Optical modulators market set to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% by 2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global optical modulators market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.51957 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65%.  Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the optical modulators market was valued at USD 20,321 million. For more Insights on market Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Modulators Market 2023-2027

Optical modulators market - Five forces
The global optical modulators market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model– buy the report!

Optical modulators market– Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Optical modulators market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (10 to 40 Gbps, 40 Gbps and above, and less than 10 Gbps) and application (telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and others).

  • The 10 to 40 Gbps segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. These devices are designed to produce a good trade-off between high efficiency, speed, and minimal optical loss. They rely on the carrier depletion effect in a pipin diode. The silicon optical modulator, which powers optical interconnects to produce high-performance data lines, is one of the most important parts of a high-speed integrated photonic system. The increasing adoption of 10-40 Gbps optical modulators is expected to drive the growth of the 10-40 Gbps segment of the global market during the forecast period.

Geography overview
By geography, the global optical modulators market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global optical modulators market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market for optical modulators is expected to grow in APAC, driven by the growth of the telecommunications industry. Established international players in the telecommunications industry are expanding their global footprint by entering the mobility space in Asia. Moreover, increasing investments in the 5G network in the region will support the growth of the market.

Download a Sample Report

Optical modulators market Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing demand for optic fibers is notably driving market growth. Optic fiber uses light waves for data and voice transmission with a capacity that is 4.5 times more than that of copper cables.

  • Optic fiber cables are superior in quality compared with traditional copper coaxial cable or twisted-pair cable, owing to their physical characteristics.

  • Moreover, these cables allow data to travel at speeds close to the speed of light. Additionally, optic fibers have low signal attenuation, which allows them to transfer a signal to long distances without a repeater or amplifier.

  • These factors will encourage enterprises in industries, such as telecommunications, to opt for optic fibers which in turn will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing use of optical modulators in smart homes is an emerging trend in the market.

  • A smart home comprises a communication network that connects different appliances and allows them to be monitored, controlled, and accessed remotely.

  • Some of these smart homes comprise fiber-to-home connection, which includes optical modulators.

  • These modulators offer high-bandwidth signals for long distances using light waves, which leads to fewer interruptions in internet access and higher stability.

  • Therefore, the growth in the number of smart homes is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The high operating cost of managing optical modulators is a major challenge impeding the market.

  • The market for optical modulators is registering a high growth rate, led by an increase in the number of installations and investments.

  • Therefore, the demand for a skilled workforce is increasing. However, with the emergence of optical fibers, enterprises need to train their workforce, which leads to an increase in the operating cost of enterprises.

  • This impacts the profit margins thereby, hindering the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this optical modulators market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the optical modulators market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the optical modulators market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the optical modulators industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optical modulators market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The optical modulator materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,328.85 million. The increasing number of FTTH homes and subscribers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as limitations of optical fibers and optical modulators may impede the market growth.

The transmission electron microscope market share is expected to increase to USD 405.94 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2%. The increasing focus on nanotechnology is notably driving the transmission electron microscope market growth, although factors such as high cost and heavy excise duty of TEM may impede the market growth.

Optical Modulators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 9,519.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AA Opto Electronic, AC Photonics Inc., Agiltron Inc., APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Conoptics Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Gooch and Housego Plc, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jenoptik AG, Lightwave Logic Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., Qorvo Inc., Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., and Timbercon Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global optical modulators market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 10 to 40 Gbps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 40 Gbps and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Less than 10 Gbps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 CATV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AC Photonics Inc.

  • 12.4 Agiltron Inc.

  • 12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.6 Conoptics Inc.

  • 12.7 Excelitas Technologies Corp.

  • 12.8 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Gooch and Housego Plc

  • 12.10 Intel Corp.

  • 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.12 Jenoptik AG

  • 12.13 Lumentum Holdings Inc.

  • 12.14 MKS Instruments Inc.

  • 12.15 Qorvo Inc.

  • 12.16 Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH

  • 12.17 Thorlabs Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

