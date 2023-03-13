Optical Sorter Market to Reach USD 6.8 Billion By 2032; Rising Focus on Automation to Promote Productivity Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The beginning of cutting-edge detection technologies forms a favourable prospect for the optical sorter market growth. Growing automation in main optical sorter target industries, such as food, recycling, and mining, is seen as a favorable indicator for market expansion. North America emerged as the largest market for the global optical sorter market, with a 36.9% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the optical sorter market will grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and reach USD 6.8 billion by 2032. Optical sorters may now enhance product quality, yield, and better comprehend parts of processing operations due to the current improvements in sensing technology and smart software.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13342



Key Insight of Optical Sorter Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the optical sorter market. The growth of the optical sorter market in North America region is the rising use of automated sorting technology in food processing drives the market need in the region. The European region maintains the second-largest market share in the optical sorter market globally due to increasing technological advancements and sorting technology being one of them. The existence of well-established technology infrastructure is another favouring element.



The hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters segment accounted for the largest market share of 25% and market revenue of 0.67 billion in 2022.



The type segment is divided into lasers, hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters, NIR, cameras, and others. The hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 25% and a market revenue of 0.67 billion in 2022. Hyperspectral imaging has been fast developing and broadly used as an emerging scientific tool in non-destructive fruit and vegetable quality assessment. The hyperspectral imaging approach integrates both imaging and spectroscopic techniques into one system, and it can formulate a set of monochromatic images at almost constant hundreds of thousands of wavelengths.



Story continues

The freefall segment accounted for the largest market share of 30% and market revenue of 0.81 billion in 2022.



The platform segment is divided into belt, freefall, hybrid, and lane. The freefall sorters segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 30% and a market revenue of 0.81 billion in 2022. The free-fall sorter catches the biometric features of objects it scans and compares them to elements in its stored database to determine whether they should be accepted or rejected. It sorts by structure, size, colour, shape, and material type.



The food segment accounted for the largest market share of 32% and market revenue of 0.86 billion in 2022.



The application segment is divided into recycling, mining, food, and others. The food segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 32% and a market revenue of 0.86 billion in 2022. Optical sorters help the food industry reduce the threat of contamination from any foreign product, improving food safety on the manufacturing line among food processors and manufacturers.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13342



Advancement in market



In July 2022, Buhler Holding AG declared the newly added three SORTEX H Spectra Vision optical sorters to its oat mills following an initial investment in one machine at the start of the year. In contrast, The SORTEX H presents three vital advantages to consumers, high performance, unmatched ease of use, and enhanced connectivity, all of which contribute to increased sustainability.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Automated sorting



Sorting systems are used for equipment that can automatically control the machine to sort goods without needing manual sorting. Automated sorting eases many labour costs for companies, speeding up their work and making it more comfortable for them to manage stored goods. In expansion, companies can spend less time sorting work and prioritizing other tasks.



Restraints: High cost



The optical sorter industry is increasing enormously globally, but some elements hinder the market. The automated sorter system lies under cutting-edge technologies; these are higher in price and, as a result, only afforded by a few, which hinders the market development in the global market. Its high initial price only allows specific end-users to use it under this budget.



Opportunities: The beginning of cutting-edge detection technologies



Optical sorters may now enhance product quality, yield, and better comprehend parts of processing operations due to the current improvements in sensing technology and smart software. Regardless, the producers still require help with various problems, the most important of which is the sophistication of operating optical sorters. To handle these problems, the latest software focuses on user-friendly systems that permit processors to set rejection requirements. Optical machines are developing more accessible to use as well as becoming smarter. Advanced statistics and data analysis tools are broadly available for observing optical sorter performance parameters.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/optical-sorter-market-13342



Some of the major players operating in the optical sorter market are:



• TOMRA Systems ASA

• STEINERT Global

• Sesotec GmbH

• SATAKE Group

• Raytec Vision S.p.A.

• Pellence ST

• NEWTEC

• National Recovery Technologies

• Key Technologies Inc.

• GREEFA

• CP Manufacturing Inc.

• Cimbria Heid GmbH

• Buhler Group

• BINDER GmbH

• Allgaier Werke Group



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Lasers

• Hyperspectral cameras & Combined Sorters

• NIR

• Cameras

• Others



By Platform:



• Belt

• Freefall

• Hybrid

• Lane



By Application:



• Recycling

• Mining

• Food

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13342



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com



