ReportLinker

The optical spectrum analyzer market, the xxx market, was valued at USD 245. 30 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 395. 95 million by 2027 while registering a CAGR of 7. 95 % in the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Spectrum Analyzer (OSA) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271876/?utm_source=GNW

Optical spectrum analyzers are the key components enabling the research and development and installations operations in several communication applications such as laser modes analysis, very high-resolution spectroscopic measurements, telecommunication devices, system tests, and others.



Key Highlights

In recent years, research and development of highly proficient high-performance products using optical technologies, such as a semiconductor laser developed for data communication, has become more widespread, and the growing demand has developed for high-performance optical spectrum analyzers to evaluate and analyze their optical spectrum.

Additionally, the significant increase in internet users, both commercially as well as residentially, forced the operators to meet the growing demand for bandwidth. This further aided the operators to invest heavily in the testing equipment related to optical spectrum.

The increasing demand for connected environments, especially in the manufacturing sector, has started driving the demand for faster and more reliable communication networks.

The introduction of 5G and cloud communications services is expected to increase the data traffic volumes and data generation massively. In order to allow in-time delivery required for the rapid expansion and adoption of faster rate optical modules, increased module production and shorter inspection times are required.

The demand for faster and more reliable communication networks has grown because of increased spending on research and development, technical advancements, and the growing need for networked areas, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

The manufacturing procedure for these mobile versions has expanded the variety of optical spectrum analyzers available in the field, particularly for testing and installation. The telecommunications and manufacturing industries have a significant demand for optical spectrum analyzers (OSA).



Key Market Trends



Telecommunications is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



In the telecom industry, spectrum analyzers are essential for determining the required signal spectrum and strength to ensure a reliable network. Optical spectrum analyzers are used to monitor the required output signals continuously, which helps the telecom providers to modulate the intensity of their signals dynamically.

One of the major applications of the OSAs in telecommunications is where dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) is used to provide high data bandwidth over fiber optics. Most of the telecommunication equipment fabrication procedure includes a wavelength characterization test to qualify a product for market entry; the demand for OSAs from this sector is considerably high.

Rapidly evolving communication networks and new spectrum like 5G are also creating significant demand opportunities for advanced telecommunication equipment, contributing to the increase in demand for OSAs from telecom manufacturers. The reducing number of 2G service providers is further expected to boost the R&D activities for cheaper communication alternatives that could replace 2G.

Various companies operating in the market are providing OSA for telecommunication applications. For instance, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation provides the AQ6360 optical spectrum analyzer. It is a cost-effective optical spectrum analyzer ideal for industrial manufacturing of telecom devices, such as lasers, optical transceivers, and optical amplifiers.



North-America is Expected to Maintain a Strong Hold over the Market



North America is one of the largest markets for optical spectrum analyzers globally. The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives encouraging automation and a connected manufacturing environment is one of the primary drivers creating the demand for optical spectrum analyzers in the region.

Owing to several vital manufacturers and backed by the developed economy, the demand for optical spectrum analyzers is likely to grow in the US market.

Due to the advancement of 5G in the region, all the major service providers are moving towards launching the devices that support the new technology, thereby creating a potential demand for the OSAs in the market.

Ericsson predicts that by 2023, the traffic is expected to increase by at least eight times. In such a scenario, the current 5G networks will enable ten times lower cost per gigabyte than the current 4G networks. Such benefits are expected to increase investments in the region’s telecom sector, creating new opportunities for the optical spectrum analyzer market.

For instance, in 2021, EXFO, Canada, introduced the 5GPro optimum spectrum analyzer (OSA), the only modular, field-focused radio frequency (RF) testing solution. EXFO solution will provide accurate visibility into 4G/LTE and 5G NR environments to analyze FR1(sub-6 GHz) and FR2 (mmWave) bands using a single, field-upgradeable solution.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive rivalry among the players in the optical spectrum analysis is high owing to the presence of some key players, such as Yokogawa, Exfo Inc., VIAVI, Anritsu, Thorlabs, and many more. Their ability to continuously innovate the products by investing a considerable amount in research and development has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over others in the market. Strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions have enabled such players to gain a strong foothold in the market.



September 2021 -Yokogawa, Japan, has launched a new optical spectrum analyzer for researchers developing the next generation of optical communication components. The Yokogawa AQ6380 OSA offers unequaled optical performance to allow scientists and engineers to develop and improve the next generation of communication networks’ speed, bandwidth, and quality.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271876/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



