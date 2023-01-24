Optical switches market to grow by 10.58% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing data center construction will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Optical switches market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., ZTE Corp., among others
Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application (Data communications, Telecommunications, and Others), Type (Large enterprise and SMEs), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
To understand more about the optical switches market, request a sample report
In 2017, the optical switches market was valued at USD 4,958.89 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,451.68 million. The optical switches market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,896.63 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.38% according to Technavio.
Optical switches market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global Optical switches market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Agiltron Inc. - The company offers optical switches such as Fiber optical switch systems, MEMs fiber optical switches, broadband optical switches, and fiber optical prism switches.
Broadcom Inc. - The company offers optical switches named Co Packaged Optics with CPO transceivers and CPO switches.
Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers optical switches named Cisco Prisma II optical switch modules.
D Link Corp. - The company offers optical switches named DGS 3630 Series Gigabit L3 Stackable Managed Switches.
Optical switches market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Increasing data center construction
Development of smart cities
Need for increased network bandwidth
KEY challenges –
Issues in optical fiber network deployments
Inconsistent foreign exchange rates and weakening of the global economy
Data center consolidation
Drivers and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The optical switches market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this Optical Switches Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Optical Switches Market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the Optical Switches Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Optical Switches Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Optical Switches Market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 701.11 million. The increase in the adoption of IR sensors is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of InGaAs technology may impede the market growth.
The fiber management systems market size is expected to increase by USD 2 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.85%. The rise in global Internet traffic is a key factor driving the global fiber management systems market growth. The complexities involved in wired communication networks are the major challenge to the global fiber management systems market growth.
Optical Switches Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
172
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4896.63 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
10.58
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 55%
Key countries
US, China, South Korea, India, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global optical switches market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Data communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
12.4 Agiltron Inc.
12.5 Broadcom Inc.
12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.7 D Link Corp.
12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.
12.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
12.10 HP Inc.
12.11 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
12.12 Infinera Corp.
12.13 Juniper Networks Inc.
12.14 Keysight Technologies Inc.
12.15 NEC Corp.
12.16 Nokia Corp.
12.17 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optical-switches-market-to-grow-by-10-58-y-o-y-in-2023-increasing-data-center-construction-will-drive-growth---technavio-301727954.html
SOURCE Technavio