Optical switches market to grow by 10.58% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing data center construction will drive growth - Technavio

Optical switches market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., ZTE Corp., among others

Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Data communications, Telecommunications, and Others), Type (Large enterprise and SMEs), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

In 2017, the optical switches market was valued at USD 4,958.89 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,451.68 million. The optical switches market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,896.63 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.38% according to Technavio.

Optical switches market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Optical switches market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Agiltron Inc. - The company offers optical switches such as Fiber optical switch systems, MEMs fiber optical switches, broadband optical switches, and fiber optical prism switches.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers optical switches named Co Packaged Optics with CPO transceivers and CPO switches.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers optical switches named Cisco Prisma II optical switch modules.

D Link Corp. - The company offers optical switches named DGS 3630 Series Gigabit L3 Stackable Managed Switches.

Optical switches market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing data center construction

Development of smart cities

Need for increased network bandwidth

KEY challenges –

Issues in optical fiber network deployments

Inconsistent foreign exchange rates and weakening of the global economy

Data center consolidation

The optical switches market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Optical Switches Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4896.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global optical switches market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Data communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.4 Agiltron Inc.

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.7 D Link Corp.

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

12.10 HP Inc.

12.11 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

12.12 Infinera Corp.

12.13 Juniper Networks Inc.

12.14 Keysight Technologies Inc.

12.15 NEC Corp.

12.16 Nokia Corp.

12.17 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

