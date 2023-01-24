U.S. markets closed

Optical switches market to grow by 10.58% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing data center construction will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Switches Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Switches Market 2023-2027

Optical switches market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., ZTE Corp., among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application (Data communications, Telecommunications, and Others), Type (Large enterprise and SMEs), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)



In 2017, the optical switches market was valued at USD 4,958.89 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,451.68 million. The optical switches market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,896.63 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.38% according to Technavio.

Optical switches market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  

Global Optical switches market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Agiltron Inc. - The company offers optical switches such as Fiber optical switch systems, MEMs fiber optical switches, broadband optical switches, and fiber optical prism switches.

  • Broadcom Inc. - The company offers optical switches named Co Packaged Optics with CPO transceivers and CPO switches.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers optical switches named Cisco Prisma II optical switch modules.

  • D Link Corp. - The company offers optical switches named DGS 3630 Series Gigabit L3 Stackable Managed Switches.

Optical switches marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Increasing data center construction

  • Development of smart cities

  • Need for increased network bandwidth

KEY challenges – 

  • Issues in optical fiber network deployments

  • Inconsistent foreign exchange rates and weakening of the global economy

  • Data center consolidation



The optical switches market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market



What are the key data covered in this Optical Switches Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Optical Switches Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Optical Switches Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Optical Switches Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Optical Switches Market vendors


Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Optical Switches Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4896.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.58

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution 

APAC at 55%

Key countries

US, China, South Korea, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global optical switches market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Data communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 12.4 Agiltron Inc.

  • 12.5 Broadcom Inc.

  • 12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.7 D Link Corp.

  • 12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 12.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 HP Inc.

  • 12.11 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Infinera Corp.

  • 12.13 Juniper Networks Inc.

  • 12.14 Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • 12.15 NEC Corp.

  • 12.16 Nokia Corp.

  • 12.17 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Optical Switches Market 2023-2027
Global Optical Switches Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optical-switches-market-to-grow-by-10-58-y-o-y-in-2023-increasing-data-center-construction-will-drive-growth---technavio-301727954.html

SOURCE Technavio

