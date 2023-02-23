Optical switches market to grow a CAGR of 11.38% by 2027, Market driven by increasing data center construction - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global optical switches market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,896.63 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Switches Market 2023-2027

Optical Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4896.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Global Optical Switches Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (data communications, telecommunications, and others), type (large enterprise and SMEs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the data communications segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increase in the number of IoT applications. Also, the rise in the number of individuals accessing content through smartphones is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global optical switches market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global optical switches market.

APAC will account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. Many global organizations are expanding their operations and building data centers in APAC. In addition, the increased penetration of low-cost 3G- and 4G-enabled smartphones and the high demand for Internet protocol-based voice, data, and video services are driving the growth of the optical switches market in APAC.

Global Optical Switches Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by increasing data center construction.

Growth in data traffic and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions are increasing the demand for data centers.

The need for fast and efficient data transmission between data centers is increasing the use of optical modules that can address important requirements, such as low power consumption, a broader reach, and increasing bandwidth.

With the increasing construction of data centers, the significance of new-age technologies, such as fiber optics networks will increase during the forecast period.

This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global optical switches market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The transition toward Ethernet fiber optics is a key trend in the market.

Globally, firms are trying to adopt ethernet-based services that can achieve 400 Gbps speeds.

This transition requires the use of fiber optic cables to transfer high-speed ethernet signals.

The demand for ethernet-based services is expected to increase from data center and telecommunication firms during the forecast period.

This will create a significant demand for fiber optics, thereby supporting the market growth.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Issues in optical fiber network deployments are identified as major challenges in the market.

The deployment of fiber networks is affected by various challenges such as space constraints and multiple cable networks. It increases media installation time and the cost of the project.

In addition, pulling fiber above ceilings and within walls, and making other pathways create bottlenecks in the deployment process.

It creates the need for NOCs and approvals from customers and residents, and other important state and municipal approval certificates.

Many such challenges associated with the deployment of fiber optics are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this optical switches market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the optical switches market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the optical switches market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the optical switches market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optical switches market vendors

The optical network hardware market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,074.53 million. The high demand for data centers is notably driving the optical network equipment market growth, although factors such as the lack of OTN standards may impede the market growth.

The optical modulators market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,519.57 million. The growing demand for optic fibers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high operating costs for managing optical modulators may impede the market growth.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global optical switches market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Data communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.4 Agiltron Inc.

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.7 D Link Corp.

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

12.10 HP Inc.

12.11 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

12.12 Infinera Corp.

12.13 Juniper Networks Inc.

12.14 Keysight Technologies Inc.

12.15 NEC Corp.

12.16 Nokia Corp.

12.17 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

