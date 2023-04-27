Optical Transceiver Market size to grow by USD 7,372.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Strategic collaboration among supply chain members to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the optical transceiver market, and it is expected to grow by USD 7,372.73 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.22% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. An optical transceiver market trend expected to positively impact market growth is the migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture. OTNs have started migrating from SONET technology toward wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) architecture, more prominently to dense WDM (DWDM). Tremendous capacity can be released by carrying multiple wavelengths over a single fiber. This enables network operators to significantly reduce the cost of deploying multiple network overlays per service offering or the cost of deploying a single-channel network. Download the Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our optical transceiver market report covers the following areas:

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Strategic collaboration among supply chain members is the key driver for the growth of the global optical transceiver market.

The growing IoT market and increased enterprise data, video, and IP/Internet traffic influence the need for higher bandwidth.

Thus, members of the supply chain have initiated strategic collaborations to develop and design common optical transceiver standards to meet the product needs of next-generation data centers. Additionally, various vendors across the world are entering MSAs for the design and development of products that are compatible with offerings from other vendors.

Optical transceivers (QSFP, SFP, SFP, XENPAK, and XFP), fiber optic cables, and other networking devices are some of the products that adhere to MSAs.

Hence, such factors will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Different architecture requirements are a major challenge impeding the growth of the global optical transceiver market.

The network architecture requirements of regional carriers, such as tier 2 and tier 3 carriers, are different from Tier 1 carriers.

Tier 1 uses an integrated Switched Optical Transport Network (OTN) as the transport technology.

Local carriers may not need such high-capacity networks, as the bandwidth demand from their coverage areas may be significantly lower.

Hence, such challenges influence the growth of the optical transceiver market during the forecast period.

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

The market share growth by the datacom segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes the sales of fiber optic transceivers to major firms that focus on deploying fiber optic networks for data transmission and interconnection purposes at data centers. Data centers widely use optical transceiver modules as photoelectric conversion media. Moreover, they are not only expanding in terms of new deployments but also evolving in terms of network architecture to deliver non-blocking network performance. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the global optical transceiver market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Optical Transceiver Market, including Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., II VI Inc., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Smartoptics AS. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Optical Transceiver Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. - The company offers optical transceivers such as Octal small form factor pluggable OSFP modules, Octal small form factor pluggable QSFP modules, Small form factor pluggable SFP28 modules, and small form factor pluggable SFP plus modules.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers an optical transceiver named SFP Plus with LC connector type.

Ciena Corp. - The company offers optical microsystems products, namely WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent technology and WaveLogic 5 Nanotechnology.

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist optical transceiver market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the optical transceiver market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the optical transceiver market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of optical transceiver market vendors

Optical Transceiver Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,372.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 13.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., II VI Inc., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Smartoptics AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

