Optical Transceivers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Optical Modules in Data Centers Boosts Sector

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Transceivers Market by Form Factor (SFF and SFP; SFP+ and SFP28; XFP; CXP), Data Rate, Wavelength, Type, Distance, Protocol, Application (Data Center, Telecommunication), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of optical transceivers market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.

The optical transceivers market is expected to reach $5.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030). Based on volume, the optical transceivers market is projected to reach 42,923 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is attributed to the factors such as the growing adoption of optical modules among data centers and the rising need for optical transceivers for extended wavelengths over long distances. However, government regulations and certifications restrain the growth of this market.

The growing adoption of 5G and cloud technologies and the increasing demand for high-speed internet and data-intensive applications are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the lack of standardization is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

Based on form factor, the optical transceivers market is segmented into SFF, SFP, SFP+ and SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, & QSFP28, CFP, CFP2, & CFP4, XFP, and CXP. In terms of value, in 2023, the QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing installation of optical transceivers for data center aggregation and backplane applications and the rising demand for compact and energy-efficient transceivers and high-speed data transmission. However, the CFP, CFP2, & CFP4 segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the optical transceivers market is segmented into single mode fiber and multimode fiber. In 2023, the single mode fiber segment is expected to account for the larger share of the optical transceivers market. This segment is also projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

This segment's large market share and high growth are attributed to the increased adoption of high-data-rate modules, rising demand for optical communications for low signal attenuation and high bandwidth, expansion of telecom infrastructure, and growing demand for high data transmission,

Based on wavelength, the optical transceivers market is segmented into short-range, long-range, extended-range, and other wavelengths. In terms of value, in 2023, the long-range segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to improve data throughput and enhanced signal transmission, along with the need for greater reliability and faster data transfer speeds for long distances. However, the extended-range segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on protocol, the optical transceivers market is segmented into ethernet, FTTx, fiber channel, CWDM/DWDM, and other protocols. In terms of value, in 2023, the ethernet segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for efficient and reliable communication protocols and the rising need to control information passing and avoid simultaneous transmission from multiple systems. However, the fiber channel segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on data rate, the optical transceivers market is segmented into less than 10 Gbps, 10 Gbps-40 Gbps, 41 Gbps-100 Gbps, and more than 100 Gbps. In terms of value, in 2023, the 10 Gbps-40 Gbps segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need for faster and more reliable internet access and high-speed data transfer rates over long distances in applications, including telecommunication and data centers. However, the 41 Gbps-100 Gbps segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distance, the optical transceivers market is segmented into less than 550m, 551m to 20 km, 21 Km to 50 km, 51 Km to 120 km, and more than 120km. In 2023, in terms of value, the 551m to 20 km segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for high-speed data transmission and reception of optical signals across a distance of up to 20 km, the rise in high bandwidth-based applications, high-speed data transmission, and the rising network establishment. However, the 21 Km to 50 km segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the optical transceivers market is segmented into data centers and telecommunication. The data centers segment is further subsegmented into data center interconnects and intra-data center connections. The telecommunication segment is further subsegmented into ultra-long-haul networks, long-haul networks, and metro networks. In 2023, in terms of value, the data centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share and high growth of this market are attributed to the rising utilization of cloud services, the need for high bandwidth in data centers, the growing need to improve the power efficiency of data center infrastructure, and the need to connect more data centers over distances.

Based on geography, the optical transceivers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, in terms of value, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing adoption of optical modules in data centers and 5G & cloud technologies in the region, the growing demand for high-speed data transmission and communication networks, the rising development and initiatives towards enhancing digital infrastructure, the growing need for higher bandwidths.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which are the high growth market segments in terms of form factor, type, wavelength, protocol, data rate, distance, application, and country?

  • What is the historical market for optical transceivers across the globe?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the optical transceivers market?

  • Who are the major players in the optical transceivers market, and what are their market shares?

  • Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

  • How is the competitive landscape?

  • What are the recent developments in the optical transceivers market?

  • What are the different growth strategies adopted by major players operating in the optical transceivers market?

  • What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the optical transceivers market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. The Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Optical Transceivers Market

6. Global Optical Transceivers Market, by Form Factor

7. Global Optical Transceivers Market, by Type

8. Global Optical Transceivers Market, by Wavelength

9. Global Optical Transceivers Market, by Protocol

10. Global Optical Transceivers Market, by Data Rate

11. Global Optical Transceivers Market, by Distance

12. Global Optical Transceivers Market, by Application

13. Optical Transceivers Market, by Geography

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Company Profiles

16. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Hisense Broadband Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • Smartoptics

  • InnoLight

  • HG Genuine Co. Ltd.

  • Eoptolink Technology Inc. Ltd.

  • Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Coherent Corp.

  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.

  • Smith Interconnect

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • HUBER+SUHNER AG

  • SHANGHAI TARLUZ TELECOM TECH. CO. Ltd.

  • Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Acacia Communications Inc.

  • Amphenol Communications Solutions

  • Fujitsu Optical Components Co. Ltd.

  • Intel Corporation .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f26zq7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


