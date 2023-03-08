Optical Transport Network Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the optical transport network market are Cisco System Inc., Huawei, Fujistu, Infinera, ADVA Optical Networking, Aliathon Technology, Ciena, ZTE, FiberHome, Alcatel- Lucent, NEC, ADTRAN, ECI Telecom (Ribbon), Tellabs, Britestream Networks, and Nokia Corporation.

The global optical transport network market grew from $21.81 billion in 2022 to $23.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The optical transport network market is expected to grow to $35.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.



The optical transport network (OTN) market includes revenues earned by entities by providing various optical transport network services such as optical switches management, transport and packet platforms, network designing, network optimization, maintenance, and support of network to enhance orbital angular momentum (OAM) wavelength, transport transparency of customer traffic, performance monitoring, fault detection, and other related services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The optical transport network (OTN) refer to structured and layered networks made up of multiple sublayers protocol used to send network messages over optical fiber networks.



North America was the largest region in the optical transport network market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the optical transport network market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of the optical transport network market are optical switch, and optical packet platform.Optical packet platform refers to providing a universal aggregation and transport infrastructure that serves as the foundation for all current and future Ethernet and IP services.



The technology segments include Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM). Services like network design and network support are applied in major sectors like IT and telecom, healthcare, government, and other end-user verticals.



The rapid growth of IP and ethernet is expected to propel the growth of the optical transport network market.Factors contributing toward growth in IP and ethernet sector include strong growth in wireless communication protocols, increasing adoption of secured network protocols by enterprises, and rapid growth in internet services across the globe.



The rapid growth in IP and ethernet is expected to increase the demand for the optical transport network, as they act as a vital component in the transportation of IP packets.For instance, in May 2022, a study by Sweden-based communication device company, HMS Networks concludes that the industrial network market will grow by 8% in 2022, accounting for industrial ethernet growth to be the highest at 66%.



Therefore, the rapid growth of IP and ethernet is expected to boost demand for optical transport network during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the optical transport network market.Major companies operating in the optical transport network market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their network systems, such as time-division multiplexing (TDM) technology, electrical multiplexing, optical amplification technology combined with wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) technology, coherent digital technology, artificial intelligence, data centers, and photonic integrated circuits to improve the information transmission carried through the cables. For instance, in March 2022, Nokia Corporation, a Finland-based telecommunication company has launched a next-generation OTN architecture for wholesale services with new client interfaces that support 400GE service transport, and a variety of hard and soft isolation capabilities for network slicing.



In April 2021, Belden Inc., a US-based manufacturer of networking, connectivity, and cable products technologies, acquired OTN Systems N.V. for approximately $71 million. Through this acquisition, Belden is focused on expanding its customer innovation center (CIC) initiatives and provide significant business synergies in the product, new tech, and commercial business areas. OTN Systems N.V. is a Belgium-based company that provides telecommunications solutions to industrial customers.



The countries covered in the optical transport network market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

