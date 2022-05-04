U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.00
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,120.00
    +87.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,115.00
    +27.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.70
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.23
    +3.82 (+3.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.00
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    +0.0120 (+0.41%)
     

  • Vix

    29.08
    -3.26 (-10.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8700
    -0.2400 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,948.98
    +435.92 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.20
    +8.95 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.70
    -28.63 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAS) Market to Reach USD 3788.36 Million by 2030; Increasing Use of New Technology in Electronics Devices to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market growth is driven by increased investment in renewable energy and a growing emphasis by governments throughout the world on installing photovoltaic panels.

Newark, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market is expected to grow from USD 1487.4 million in 2020 to USD 3788.36 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12615

OCAs (Optically Clear Adhesives) are highly transparent adhesives that are used to bond optically clear components into an optically clear lamination without bubbles or distortion. Through optimal refraction, OCAs enable complicated optically clear laminations to transmit as much light as possible. OCAs can improve contrast ratio and optical clarity while lowering reflected light, improving the viewability and readability of LCD, LED, and OLED screens with optically clear laminations. Optically clear adhesive is used to bond optical film, cover glass, and cover plastic to flat panel displays, electronic gadgets, medical equipment, and flat-screen CRTs, among other things.
Key players operating in the global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market are 3M, Delo Industrial Adhesives Ltd., Dymax Corporation, HB Fuller, Henkel, LG Chem, Masterbond, Nitto, Norland Products and Tesa among others. To enhance their market position in the global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• In February 2021, Humiseal made an announcement about the launch of a product line of liquid optically clear adhesives developed particularly for catering to applications demanding performance standards, including wireless communications, medical devices, automotive displays, and avionic controls.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/optically-clear-adhesives-ocas-market-12615

The acrylic segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market share of around 29.2% and a market value of around 434.32 in 2020.

The resin type segment is divided into acrylic, silicone, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, polyurethane. The acrylic segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market share of around 29.2% and a market value of around 434.32 million in 2020. Acrylic optically clear adhesives provide great attributes such as flexible initial adhesion, high temperature resistance, UV resistance, high sheer strength, durability, and more. As a result, acrylic is in high demand and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period.

The smartphone segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market share of around 28.4% and a market value of around 422.42 million in 2020.

The application segment includes tablets, smartphone, signage, automotive display screens, monitors. The smartphone segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market share of around 28.4% and a market value of around 422.42 million in 2020. The smartphone segment is the most dominant in the world, as it is the most common mode of communication in both the residential and commercial sectors. During the projected period, the optically clear adhesives market is expected to be dominated by the smartphone segment.

Over the forecast period, revenue in the aerospace segment is predicted to grow at a steady pace.

The industry vertical segment includes automotive energy, electrical & electronics, aerospace. Over the forecast period, revenue in the aerospace segment is predicted to grow at a steady pace. To aid in improved screen display performance and clarity, optically transparent adhesives are utilized in displays screens in aircraft cockpits. These adhesives also effectively close any gaps between the LCD/LED and the cover glass, while also giving the cover glass anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-glare properties.

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12615/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Optically clear adhesives (OCAS) Market

• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market share of 38.4% and a 571.16 million of the market revenue in 2020. This is due to factors such as the expansion of major economies in the Asia Pacific area, an increase in middle-class disposable income, continuous technological innovation, and rapid industrialisation. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In nations like China, India, South Korea, and Japan, increased demand for consumer electronic devices, expanding smartphone penetration, and growing sales of electric vehicles are all factors leading to the regional growth. Furthermore, the presence of key market competitors in the region, such as Nitto Denko Corporation, contributes to consistent market revenue growth.

About the report:

The global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Access research repository of Research Reports at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Boeing's No Good, Very Bad Q1 Earnings Report

    Boeing's commercial aircraft business had a bad quarter -- but Boeing's defense business had an even worse quarter.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Moderna's stock soars 8% after beating revenue, earnings expectations for the quarter

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 8.7% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company smashed Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter. Moderna had net income of $3.6 billion, or $8.58 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, which is three times more than the $1.2 billion, or $2.84, in the same quarter of last year. The Fact consensus was $5.37. Revenue came in at $6.0 billion for the quarter, up from $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Micron Too Cheap to Ignore?

    The market has beaten down the semiconductor sector over the past several months, as supply chain issues strain the industry's ability to keep up with demand. With shares of the top semiconductor players undervalued, here's why Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) may be too cheap to ignore. Micron makes memory chips – DRAM and NAND flash memory to be specific.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell almost 9% in April alone, with nearly 200 of its constituents down by double-digit percentages in April. While these tickers may be cheap compared to their prices just a little over a month ago, their pullbacks alone don't necessarily make them worth owning now. There's no need to dance around the issue: Last month's biggest losers among the S&P 500's stocks are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), down 32%, 33.5%, and a whopping 49%, respectively.

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn

    Vladimir Putin has been forced to raid Russia’s dollar reserves to pay creditors in a U-turn that has staved off the country’s first international default since the Bolshevik revolution.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Earnings Trounce Estimates

    Moderna stock was jumping after the maker of a Covid-19 vaccine’s earnings crushed analyst estimates. Moderna reported a profit of $8.58 a share, easily topping analyst estimates for a profit of $5.37, on revenue of $6 billion, trouncing forecasts for $4.204 billion. Moderna stock has gained 5.3% in premarket trading Wednesday morning.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Stock Again. That Doesn’t Mean He’s Optimistic.

    The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway bought $51 billion worth of stock in the first quarter, but each of the buys had a company-specific rationale.

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in