Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. and Nolij Consulting LLC Announce Partnership

·3 min read

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. (OSG), a customer-centric global technology and analytics provider, and Nolij Consulting (Nolij), a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company, today announces a partnership that will combine cutting-edge customer and healthcare analytics and next generation federal Health IT technology.

Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. is a global technology and analytics provider that delivers outcomes on customer engagement to Fortune 500 clients with the help of leading analytical technologies and world-class global resources. OSG uniquely combines historical data with the future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, or customers of our clients by going beyond the &#x00201c;who&#x00201d; and the &#x00201c;what&#x00201d; and understanding the &#x00201c;how&#x00201d; and &#x00201c;why&#x00201d; behind their decision-making. (PRNewsfoto/Optimal Strategix Group (OSG Analytics))
Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. is a global technology and analytics provider that delivers outcomes on customer engagement to Fortune 500 clients with the help of leading analytical technologies and world-class global resources. OSG uniquely combines historical data with the future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, or customers of our clients by going beyond the “who” and the “what” and understanding the “how” and “why” behind their decision-making. (PRNewsfoto/Optimal Strategix Group (OSG Analytics))

"As an independent verification and validation agent for all DoD applications anticipated to interface with MHS GENESIS, Nolij has a proven track record in large-scale federal digital transformation efforts. We are excited for the future of our partnership, and the tremendous impact our combined technology and expertise will have on government agencies' IT projects." – R. Sukumar, Ph.D., President & CEO, Optimal Strategix Group, Inc.

By joining forces, OSG and Nolij form a powerful team that will provide government and healthcare clients with the right solutions to help government agencies and contractors more effectively strategize and build support systems for their constituents and employees. By leveraging the power of data analytics, the OSG-Nolij team can better understand the root motivations behind behaviors and reasons for IT challenges and; therefore, develop optimal solutions.

"OSG is an outstanding technology company with strong leadership, innovation, vision and excellent past performance. We are looking forward to working with OSG and merging our unique capabilities to deliver superior outcomes with their class-leading products and analytics capability." – Ashley Mehta, President & CEO, Nolij Consulting

About OSG
Optimal Strategix Group (OSG) is a global leader in Customer Experience and Journey Analytics with a unique, world-class technology platform. OSG provides their customers the resources to understand the current and future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, or customers and enable business growth through meaningful experience and engagement strategies. OSG connects data to customer engagement through powerful AI-driven analytics; revealing customer motivations and designing outcome-driven nudges. Their Technology Enabled Services, and SaaS & PaaS products, have successfully delivered business and revenue growth to their customers including some of the biggest Fortune 500 companies by enabling outcomes around customer expectations, improving experiences & driving engagement. OSG is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania with offices in New York, Bengaluru, and Dubai. For more information, visit osganalytics.com.

About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced 'knowledge') is a leader in Federal IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned small business (WOSB) with a proven track record of delivering digital transformation to modernize and revolutionize operational efficiencies across organizations nationwide. Nolij brings innovative technology solutions and expertise in mission-critical support services to solve complex business problems for both federal and commercial clients. A PEO DHMS Award for Excellence and Inc Best in Business recipient, Nolij provides AI, RPA, VR/AR, electronic health record modernization, test and evaluation, enterprise architecture, data analytics and visualization, and agile transformation to ensure top-level healthcare outcomes for our clients. For more information, visit nolijconsulting.com.

Logo for Nolij Consulting
Logo for Nolij Consulting
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimal-strategix-group-inc-and-nolij-consulting-llc-announce-partnership-301480875.html

SOURCE Optimal Strategix Group (OSG Analytics)

