Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.006

Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) will pay a dividend of MYR0.006 on the 1st of April. The dividend yield of 3.0% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Optimax Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 78% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 29.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Optimax Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The annual payment during the last 2 years was MYR0.019 in 2022, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.018. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.7% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 51% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Optimax Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Optimax Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Optimax Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

