Optimax Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OPTIMAX) Dividend Is Being Reduced To MYR0.006

The board of Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 50% from last year's payment of MYR0.012 on the 29th of December, with shareholders receiving MYR0.006. However, the dividend yield of 3.8% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Optimax Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Optimax Holdings Berhad was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 107% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 97.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Optimax Holdings Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was MYR0.019, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.024. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Optimax Holdings Berhad's EPS has fallen by approximately 50% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While Optimax Holdings Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Optimax Holdings Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Optimax Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

