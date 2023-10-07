Optimism around L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 5.9% this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) share price is down 27% in the last year. That's well below the market return of 18%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 6.6% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 16% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With the stock having lost 5.9% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately L3Harris Technologies reported an EPS drop of 57% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 27% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in L3Harris Technologies had a tough year, with a total loss of 25% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand L3Harris Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - L3Harris Technologies has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

